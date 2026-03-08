Matt Kenny Called a Hero—Here’s Why Representation Matters

Matt Kenny, former hockey pro and newfound LGBTQ+ hero, made a return to the ice at the NHL Pride Cup last weekend—but it wasn’t just for the love of the game. It was to show the world that visibility matters—and to prove that you don’t have to be extraordinary to be a hero.

This year’s NHL Pride Cup, held on February 28 in Surrey, British Columbia, was supposed to be a celebration of LGBTQ+ athletes. But if you ask anyone at the event, the true star wasn’t a team—it was Matt Kenny. You know, the retired hockey player who decided to come back to the rink after nearly 15 years away. But why, you ask? Because of a little something called visibility—and thanks to Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid, Kenny finally had the courage to be visible in a way he hadn’t been before.

The Real MVP? A 9-Year-Old Fan

Sure, Vancouver’s The Cutting Edges won the gold, and Seattle Pride snagged silver, but that wasn’t the story everyone was talking about. The real winner? A 9-year-old fan who met Kenny at the event.

Imagine this: A kid walks up to a room full of legends, including Stanley Cup champions, and asks for a photo with none other than Matt Kenny. No big deal, right? Wrong. Later, his mom texted Kenny saying that her son had declared, on the ride home, that he was the hero of the day. Matt Kenny—the guy who had only just come out of retirement—was the one this kid looked up to. Kenny was floored. This was the moment he realized: “This wasn’t just about rainbows. It was about connection, community, and love.”

From Tears to Triumph: Matt Kenny’s Journey

But this wasn’t just a happy accident. Kenny’s journey back to hockey—and into the public eye—was years in the making. After a stint as a professional defenseman, he walked away from the sport. Not because he wasn’t good at it, but because he was struggling with personal issues, including a secret relationship with a teammate and the physical toll of multiple sclerosis.

But then came Heated Rivalry. When he watched the first episode of the HBO adaptation, it cracked open something inside him. “I had a panic attack, I couldn’t breathe, and like 20 years of memories and trauma came back,” he shared. But it was that emotional breakdown that sparked his decision to finally confront his past—and return to the rink.

And you know what? He felt amazing when he stepped back onto the ice. “It felt like I was healing,” Kenny said after lacing up his skates for the first time in over a decade.

The Real Fight? Creating Safe Spaces for Everyone

Kenny’s story isn’t just about skating or self-discovery. It’s about creating a safe space in sports, particularly for the trans and nonbinary community. “Not tolerated. Not debated. Not politicized. Safe,” he said. His message is clear: Everyone deserves to feel welcome and accepted in the sport they love. And he’s not just talking about acceptance on paper—he’s talking about real, tangible safety.

In fact, after one of his posts about the importance of inclusivity, Kenny quickly corrected himself, adding: “I should have said ‘our trans family,’ not brothers and sisters. We are all learning every day.” It’s clear that for him, the journey is as much about learning and evolving as it is about healing.

A Hero for the Next Generation

But back to that kid. After the NHL Pride Cup, Matt Kenny shared how it felt to connect with the next generation of LGBTQ+ athletes. “This was no longer just an idea,” he said. “This was about getting into the mind of a kid who felt something—connection, recognition, or maybe even the possibility that they could be something more.”

And let’s face it—who wouldn’t want to be that kid’s hero?

Kenny wrapped up his post with a challenge to his followers: “What if you’re the hero they’ve been waiting for?” It’s not about being extraordinary, he explained. It’s about being honest. It’s about sharing your story. And if you can do that, you might just change someone’s life.

As for Kenny? He’s already set his sights on next year’s NHL Pride Cup. And knowing him, it’s going to be another victory for the visibility and acceptance of LGBTQ+ athletes everywhere.

So, yeah. Matt Kenny isn’t just a hockey player. He’s a hero. And the best part? We can all be heroes—just by being ourselves.