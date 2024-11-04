Matteo Lane’s fans and subscribers are privy to the fact that this Italian-Irish-Mexican comedian is a pro at making authentic Italian pasta dishes. So it’s no surprise that the 38-year-old stand-up comedian is coming out with a new cookbook and autobiography to celebrate his culture.

The comedian is currently on his ‘Can’t Stop Talking’ stand-up comedy tour where he is serving up quick-witted jokes and even more awesome crowd work. If you didn’t know, Matteo also does vlogs on his channel where he goes to the Olive Garden with his best friend Nick and goes on trips to Italy to show us what a true, authentic pasta dish look like. Aside from his trips, Matteo also shows off his Italian-Mexican roots by showing us authentic recipes that were passed down through generations. In his shows, Matteo often quips about how people haven’t had the opportunity to taste the true essence of an authentic Italian dish. In one show, he even joked about Italian restaurants having to put Chicken Alfredo in their menus after so many Americans asked to order the dish during their visit.

I haven’t heard a comedian talk about pasta during his set more than Matteo; the man is passionate about his pasta. He has at least twenty videos on his channel on how to cook the perfect Italian pasta, and it’s not just carbonara, people. The man is a pasta aficionado, and an opinionated one at that. It really is no surprise that a food-lover like Matteo would come out with a cookbook-slash-autobiography titled, ‘Your Pasta Sucks: A ‘Cookbook’.‘ However, Matteo humbly explains, and puts a disclaimer on his book, that he “is not a chef, but is opinionated.” Talking about the book, Matteo told Eater about his writing process and what it was like approaching this project:

“The storytelling part of the book was easy, that’s something I already do every night. But figuring out all the recipes? Oh my God. It was overwhelming, but we figured it out.”

The cover shows us Matteo wearing a pair of tighty-whities and an apron studded with hearts while he eats, what I presume is, a really delicious pot of pasta. What kind? You’d have to ask Matteo that.

Matteo’s latest venture as a cookbook author allows his readers to peek into his culture and family-upbringing while injecting his signature witty remarks in between pages. He’s actually very honest about the fact that he has no business in writing a cookbook whatsoever, although I would have to disagree, especially after watching many of his cooking videos and stand-up comedy routines talking about pasta. The man knows his noodles. Also, the cookbook doesn’t only delve into pasta, he also shares recipes that are rooted in familial love, like his mom’s tiramisu and his grandmother’s Italian dressing.

The book includes thirty delicious recipes that will not only satisfy your Italian cravings but will also make your heart full, and not only that, Matteo also gives out tips and tricks on how to order the perfect espresso when you come to visit Rome.

In an interview with Eater, Matteo talks about what sets his cookbook apart from other authors:

“I’m trying to make a joke that this is a quote-unquote cookbook because I’m a comedian, and the book is a mix of stories and genuine recipes. But it’s not a Martha Stewart. It’s fewer recipes, but the ones I’ve chosen are authentic to my family, both in Italy and in the United States.

If you’ve been to Matteo’s shows or have at least seen his “Advice Specials” on his YouTube channel, then you know that he is a big family man. He often includes his family members in his setlist with witty remarks from his flamboyantly gay brother to his parents knowing he was gay from the get-go. In his latest venture as a cookbook author Matteo uses his talents as a comedian to keep the book lighthearted, fun, and beginner-friendly. His cook book is a way for readers to connect to their food and to find the heart in each of the dishes. Matteo explains this beautifully:

“There are just so many memories attached to cooking, and I think that’s a big part of being part of a large Italian family that I want to share with other people. As I’ve grown up, I’ve realized that other people don’t have the same relationship with food that I do. A smell to me is family, a taste is a memory, and that’s what’s great about cooking.”

Don’t miss out on this all-in-one book by making sure to pre-order from Barnes and Nobles or Amazon. The book will be made available in April of 2025. Bonus? The copies from Barnes and Nobles will be exclusively signed by Matteo for his readers.

