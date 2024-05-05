Matthew Pappadia: The Circle’s Hottest Contestant?

We’re just short of a week away from the season finale of Netflix’s The Circle, which is wrapping up its sixth season. Gearing up for the climax of the competition reminds me of one of the previous participants – Matthew Pappadia. Once you browse some of his best photos, I think you’ll know why I was reminiscing.

Matthew, now age 32, hails from New York and is an out and proud gay man. He competed in season three of The Circle as a catfish, Ashley, and eventually made it to runner-up when the finale rolled around. He was considered a dark horse since his popularity within the apartment complex grew as the season progressed back in 2021.

Prior to reality TV fame, Matthew worked intermittently as an actor and comedian, and secured several roles in a handful of independent projects between 2008 and 2016. He also worked as a fitness coach and social media influencer.

Since The Circle, though, he’s emerged as a businessman and is the owner of Los Campeones Gym in Austin. Matthew is even pounding the pavement and trying to franchise his gym, by launching a merchandise line and a second establishment for fitness. Not too bad for being the runner up, right?

Take a look at some of this certified hottie’s best photos below! Then turn in for the finale of The Circle on May 8th only on Netflix.

