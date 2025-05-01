Meet Cooper Robinson: The Gay Swim Champ Making Waves

If there’s one thing Cooper Robinson (@i_am_cooperwilson) knows how to do, it’s dive headfirst—into pools, into life, and into unapologetic self-love. Born on September 17, 1992, and standing tall at an impressive 6’4″, Cooper isn’t just the guy with a swimmer’s body that makes Instagram scrolls worthwhile (though, let’s be real, those beach shots and gym selfies do deserve a double tap). He’s also a man with a story that’ll make you cheer harder than a relay final.

Photo Credit: @i_am_cooperwilson

Raised in Katy, Texas, Cooper always had a quiet inkling about his identity, but silence seemed safer than standing out.

“Just face it, Cooper, you’re gay. This is who you are. Recognize it and own it,” he wrote in a powerful essay for Out Sports, chronicling the moment he finally spoke his truth to himself.

There were no textbooks open that night—just a young man staring at a future that finally felt honest.

Swimming entered Cooper’s life in eighth grade and quickly became his sanctuary. His skills didn’t just win him medals; they earned him a scholarship to Texas Christian University. By his sophomore year, he was TCU’s first Big XII champion and even qualified for the Olympic trials. Not bad for the kid who once kept his head down to dodge whispers.

It was in college, with the support of a close gay friend, that Cooper started coming out. His plan? Take it slow. Reality? High-speed splash. Despite hoping to confide selectively, word spread, and Cooper found himself outed before he was ready. The whispers got louder; the stares more pointed. One cruel encounter—girls giggling and calling him “the gay swimmer”—almost pushed him too far. Thankfully, Cooper chose life, love, and pride over the darkness that night.

Photo Credit: @i_am_cooperwilson

Today, he beams with confidence:

“I am not afraid to be open about who I am now. I am confident that this is who I was born to be.”

With a supportive family and tight-knit circle of friends, Cooper has carved out a life full of sunshine, smiles, and yes—water. His Instagram feed (@i_am_cooperwilson) is basically a thirst trap with heart: beach days, gym gains, nights out, and plenty of moments showing off his championship physique.

He’s proof that even the deepest waters can’t drown authenticity. So here’s to Cooper Robinson: swimmer, survivor, and total stud.

