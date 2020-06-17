HOT

Why This Hunky TV Star Isn't Going Au Naturel For His Fans... Yet

HOT

WWE's Atlas: "You’re Not Going to Watch Because I’m Gay. You’re Going to Watch Me Because I’m Good"

TOP

J.K. Rowling and the Exasperating Essay

TOP

Billy Santoro Re-Emerges On Twitter With Shocking New Claims

Meet The Pit Crew Of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’

by
Image via Crave

Yesterday, we showed you the trailer for Canada’s Drag Race. And now, it’s time we introduced you to the show’s Pit Crew.

For years now, the Pit Crew has served two purposes for RuPaul’s Drag Race and all its international adaptions. They serve as eye candy for the drag queens and viewers while also assisting in games/challenges placed between lip sync battles and stunning drag looks.

For Canada’s version of the show, there isn’t an endless stream of bodies and faces like seen on the flagship program or even the six to seven men seen on the Thai or British versions. Instead, Canada’s Drag Race has chosen to stick to a tight five bodies for the show. But who are these five men? And where are their Instagram accounts so you all can… research? Well, you can find the information, and a few photos, down below.

Ming

View this post on Instagram

‘Wow! I really didn’t expect this’ Ming began his acceptance speech. ‘Week 4 of no gym… i would like start by thanking Corona. Without you… who we kidding, you kinda fucked us over and maybe one day I’ll look back and say Yeah! Wow! Some good did come from you being around but right now I’m not there, I’m just not!’ Ming could feel the anger build so he took a deep breath and calmed his tits. He kept going, ‘now i would like to say i owe this body to Mylee and her dance workouts without you, I would not feel the rhythm of life! Two my two heavy black friends, kettlebell 1 and kettlebell 2, thank you for finding me in my darkest hour. Finally, to my ever flexible yet resistive bestie, I have no idea what you do or how you do it but I am grateful for you, just know that! Thank you!’ Ming clasped his award and held it close to his chest before looking out to the audience blowing a non moist air kiss! . . . #homeworkout #homeworkoutselfie #kettlebellworkout #selfisolationworkout #selfietime #instagayboy #gayasianboy #asianboy

A post shared by M I N G 💪🏼👸🏻🏳️‍🌈 (@ming_a_ling88) on

View this post on Instagram

Gay Ol’ Time was a monthly LGBTQ+ social hour my friend @maevieira held at Kensington Health. Homophobia in long term care homes exists and several residents don’t feel safe to be out and proud. Gay Ol’ Time was our way to help shift the dial, by providing LGBTQ+ focussed and friendly program. Unfortunately due to COVID, Mike and I haven’t been able to go back since February, but being Pride Month we were asked to send our residents a special Pride message about what Gay Ol Time meant to us and why it was so special. Happy Pride Month everyone ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 . . . . #pridemonth #dragqueen #asiandragqueen #rainbowmakeup #rainboweyes #eyemakeup #asianboy #gayboy #gayasian #instagay #instaqueen

A post shared by M I N G 💪🏼👸🏻🏳️‍🌈 (@ming_a_ling88) on

Travis

View this post on Instagram

Takes one to know one.

A post shared by Travis L’Henaff (@frankie.len) on

View this post on Instagram

So fresh and so Frankie

A post shared by Travis L’Henaff (@frankie.len) on

Ev

Seth

Eric

If you liked what you saw and want to see them outside of the Instagram platform, don’t worry. Canada’s Pit Crew be coming to your tv and computer screens soon. You can check out the guys, as well as the queens and the guest judges, on July 2 through Canada’s Crave or the USA’s Wow Presents Plus. Meanwhile, the UK will see it all unfold on July 3 through BBC Three.

Share your thoughts...