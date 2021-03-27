Meteorologist Adam Joseph Speaks Out For Equality In Blood Donation

Since coming out publicly in 2014, Philadelphia meteorologist Adam Joseph has given the Philadelphia area a master class on health, fitness, and DIY, as well as showing a fresh perspective on what truly “makes a family” with husband Karl and children Jacob & Hannah. Joseph recently dove into a more personal and polarizing topic; the FDA’s discriminatory policy against gay and bisexual men donating blood. Joseph first tweeted about this issue in April 3, 2020 (below) and has recently spoke publicly about the need to remove the stigma of gay and bisexual men donating blood to those in need.

DISCRIMINATION

I would love to give blood to help so many that need it during this pandemic, but I am NOT allowed, nor are most willing gay men. Please see why in my Facebook post. @glaad @US_FDA @RedCross @RedCrossPhillyhttps://t.co/Krmvuldb26 — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) April 3, 2020

“I want to help everyone as much as I can but someone is telling me I can’t because I am living the life I was born to live,” Joseph told Philadelphia health reporter Ali Gorman in a segment that aired earlier this week. Joseph has been with husband Karl for twelve years monogamously saying “we look at our life with our two kids, yes we’re two dads, but we’re living a life like any other straight couple,” going on to say “You know, we don’t go outside our marriage, we live happily together.”

"I want to help everyone as much as I can but someone is telling me I can't…"@6abc meteorologist @6abcadamjoseph speaks out on the FDA policy that many see as discriminatory against him and the LGBTQ+ community.https://t.co/Qq3zTl4kUE — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 26, 2021

Gay men remain unable to donate blood due to an antiquated 1983 policy that placed a lifetime ban on gay or bisexual men giving blood due to the AIDS epidemic. The restrictions were slightly loosened in 2015 when the FDA announced gay or bisexual men could donate blood if they didn’t have sex with another man for 12 months. Partially due to the pandemic, the time period was reduced to three months last year after significant public outcry brought the issue back to the forefront.

While Joseph might not be able to donate himself right now, he continues to encourage others to donate on their own; “It can save so many lives,” he said. “Do it for me until I can walk in those doors and do it for all of you.”

