What a List! Michael B. Jordan & 10 Others Hailed as The Sexiest Man Alive

Michael B. Jordan‘s 2020 is ending on a very high note as People just gave him the honor of being the Sexiest Man Alive.

“It’s a cool feeling,” he told the magazine. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

He also spoke about how the women in his family are the ones most proud of him earning this title. “When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” the Black Panther hunk said in relation to them digesting the annual issue. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

Michael’s chiseled body and handsome face has been one to watch for years. He beefed up for his Creed film roles which the 33-year-old had no problem showing off multiple times on his wildly popular Instagram page.

He also posted this ridiculously hot thirst trap photo in order to encourage his millions of followers to vote in the 2020 election. Michael was one of many celebrities who resorted to showing skin or acting in a very sexy way as a plot to get people to the voting booths.

Michael is one of many gorgeous stars who have graced the cover of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive. Let’s take a look back at 10 more who heated things up at the supermarket checkout.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (2016)

Harry Hamlin (1987)

Adam Levine (2013)

Denzel Washington (1996)

John Legend (2019)

Channing Tatum (2012)

Chris Hemsworth (2014)

Hugh Jackman (2008)

David Beckham (2015)

Blake Shelton (2017)