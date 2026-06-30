Michael Johnston Survived Horror. Now Give Him the Queer Romance.

Michael Johnston has probably left more than a few viewers questioning their dating standards after watching Obsession. Seriously, if that movie didn’t make you stop and think, “Wait… what are my red flags?” then congratulations on your emotional stability.

For everyone else, welcome to the club.

The psychological horror thriller has quietly become one of the biggest success stories of the year. Made on a reported budget of just $750,000, Obsession has gone on to earn more than $370 million worldwide according to Box Office Mojo, all while sparking heated conversations about consent, manipulation, power, morality, and just how dangerous unchecked desire can become.

Meet Bear… If You Dare

At the center of the madness is Baron “Bear” Bailey, played by Michael Johnston.

Bear is shy, socially awkward, and hopelessly in love with coworker Nikki, portrayed by Inde Navarrette. After years of rejection and personal disappointment, he turns to a supernatural object known as the One Wish Willow, wishing that Nikki would love him more than anyone else in the world. Wish was granted…Unfortunately. And that’s exactly where everything goes spectacularly wrong.

What begins as a fantasy quickly spirals into a nightmare as Nikki’s overwhelming devotion becomes increasingly obsessive, possessive, and deadly. It’s uncomfortable, unsettling, and exactly the kind of psychological horror that sticks with you long after the credits roll.

Never One to Stay in One Lane

While Obsession is introducing Johnston to an even bigger audience, fans have watched him build an impressively varied career for years.

Whether he’s playing straight or queer characters, Johnston has never boxed himself into one type of role. Many viewers first discovered him in Teen Wolf, while his latest performance proves he’s just as comfortable leading a dark psychological thriller.

That versatility is something Johnston hopes will eventually lead him to even more LGBTQ stories.

Speaking with Pride Today, the actor shared his excitement about what lies ahead.

“I’m honored to now have all of these doors opening for me and to actually have a choice in what I do next. It’s a dream come true! Growing up, I always wanted to see more representation on TV, and I never thought that that would be me. I’m really looking forward to getting to tell a really good queer story in the future. That is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Johnston publicly came out in early 2023 when he introduced fans to his then boyfriend, filmmaker Anthony Sellitti. Although the pair have since gone their separate ways, Johnston has continued embracing both his career and his place within the LGBTQ community.

RELATED: Out Actor Michael Johnston Plays a Man Who Can’t Accept Rejection in ‘Obsession’

The Obsession Universe Is Just Getting Started

As if one nightmare wasn’t enough, the creators aren’t done with this world.

Director Curry Barker has already teased that his upcoming film, Anything But Ghosts, will exist in the same universe as Obsession, creating an interconnected horror franchise that has already drawn comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s shared storytelling approach.

If that’s true, Johnston’s breakout horror hit may only be the first chapter.

And if Obsession proved anything, it’s that Michael Johnston isn’t afraid to keep audiences uncomfortable in the very best way.

We’re just hoping the next character doesn’t make us question our entire dating history all over again.