Michael Johnston Stars as Horror’s Latest Walking Red Flag

Michael Johnston may not be the first name audiences think of when they leave Obsession, but chances are his character is.

The psychological horror thriller has become one of the year’s biggest surprise success stories, earning critical praise while sparking countless discussions online about power, consent, obsession, and morality. Produced for a reported budget of just $750,000, Obsession has already generated more than $60 million domestically and roughly $75 million worldwide, according to Variety.

At the center of those conversations is Baron “Bear” Bailey, played by Michael Johnston.

Bear is awkward, lonely, and hopelessly infatuated with his coworker Nikki, portrayed by Inde Navarrette. After enduring personal hardships and years of unrequited feelings, Bear purchases a supernatural object known as a One Wish Willow and wishes that Nikki would love him more than anyone else in the world.

The wish works.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, Nikki’s newfound devotion quickly mutates into something terrifying, possessive, and deadly.

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Playing a Character Audiences Love to Hate

Part of what makes Obsession so fascinating is that viewers cannot seem to agree on Bear.

Many audiences have labeled him the film’s primary antagonist, pointing to the selfishness behind his wish and the devastating consequences that follow. Johnston, however, sees the character a little differently.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor explained that he was drawn to the story’s moral ambiguity.

“I never thought of Bear as a villain,” Johnston said, adding that what interested him most was the film’s refusal to provide easy answers. He described Bear as a character who possesses both good and bad qualities, arguing that his flaws make him more human than purely evil.

Johnston also noted that Bear never expected the wish to come true. While his desires were undeniably selfish, the actor believes the character ultimately becomes trapped by the consequences of his own actions.

That complexity has helped fuel fan debates, with viewers continuing to dissect Bear’s motivations long after the credits roll.

From Teen Wolf to Horror Breakout

For LGBTQ audiences, Johnston may already be a familiar face.

The 30-year-old actor is perhaps best known for playing Corey Bryant on the later seasons of Teen Wolf. Corey’s relationship with Mason became one of the show’s most beloved queer storylines and introduced Johnston to a passionate fanbase. He has also appeared in 9-1-1 and several independent projects throughout his career.

Interestingly, Johnston played queer characters on screen before publicly discussing his own sexuality.

Speaking to Anthem Magazine about portraying Corey, Johnston admitted that the experience was initially intimidating.

“That was a total coincidence. If I’m being honest, that was really scary,” he said, explaining that he grew up in conservative North Carolina. He added that he later received thousands of messages from fans who said the character helped them feel seen and understood.

Johnston told the publication that the experience showed him how meaningful representation can be, even when that was not his original focus as an actor.

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Life Beyond the Screen

Johnston publicly came out in early 2023 when he introduced fans to his then-boyfriend. He was previously in a relationship with filmmaker Anthony Sellitti, though the pair have since gone their separate ways.

Today, Johnston finds himself attached to one of horror’s most talked-about films and one of its most controversial characters.

Whether audiences see Bear as a victim, a villain, or something in between, that conversation is exactly what has helped Obsession stand out from the crowd. And with the film continuing to attract new viewers, Johnston’s breakout horror moment shows no signs of slowing down.

For those who want to join the debate themselves, Obsession remains in theaters across the United States.