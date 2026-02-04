‘Michael’ Trailer Finally Out—Get Ready for the King of Pop

Alright buckle up because Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic that’s got us all on the edge of our seats (and possibly practicing our moonwalks in the living room), has dropped its full trailer. With a release date of April 24th, we can almost feel the sparkle and rhinestones from here. But will this movie live up to the legend? Let’s break it down, shall we?

RELATED: ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Returns–And Miranda Needs Help

Jaafar Jackson: The Nephew Who’s Got the Moves

So, here’s the tea: Jaafar Jackson, MJ’s actual nephew, is playing the King of Pop. And honey, he’s not just borrowing the sequined glove—he’s got the voice, the moves, and the swagger. From “I Want You Back” to those moves that make you wonder if you should cancel your Pilates class, Jaafar is giving us all the Michael we need. The family resemblance? Not just physical, darling—he’s got the energy. This isn’t just nepotism, it’s Nepotism with a capital N.

RELATED: The Beatles Are Back–Are We Excited?

But wait, it’s not just Jaafar bringing the drama. The cast is a dream lineup that’ll have you saying “where do I sign up?” Colman Domingo is serving looks (and possibly some emotional trauma) as Michael’s controlling father, Joe Jackson, while Nia Long is the mother of the year as Katherine. And let’s talk about Kat Graham as Diana Ross—because you know she’s going to give us the glamour, the elegance, and the side-eye when necessary. Yas, Diana.

The Trailer: Sparkles, Drama, and Dance Moves You Can’t Ignore

The trailer gives us a quick but fabulous taste of MJ’s rise to superstardom. You know, the classic Jackson 5 era, the Thriller days, and all that pop iconography we love to worship. We see Jaafar singing, dancing, and strutting into fame with all the energy of a disco ball on a hot summer night. But it’s not just the fun stuff—we get glimpses of the darker side too, the real Michael.

You know, the man who could turn a rhinestone into an entire universe. Will the movie go there? Well, the trailer keeps it coy. But with a UK documentary dropping at the same time with some “exclusive” audio of Michael talking about his feelings toward children (yeah, you read that right), we’re going to need more than just sequins to keep us entertained.

Will It Be All Sparkles and Moonwalks, or Will We See the Man Behind the Sequin Glove?

The thing we’re all wondering is this: is the movie going to give us the full Michael experience, or just the fluff? The synopsis says it’s going to dive into his life beyond the music, which we can only assume means getting into the grit behind the shine. And, considering how complicated Michael Jackson’s life was (oh, honey, it was a whole drama series of its own), we’re hoping this biopic is as juicy as his wardrobe was dazzling.

Will the film touch on the darker, more controversial parts of his life? Will it talk about those awkward interviews and media moments that made you cringe from the comfort of your couch? We don’t know yet, but something tells us this movie will leave us questioning whether we should still be blasting Billie Jean at karaoke night (spoiler: we’re still going to do it).

So, Should You RSVP to Michael?

If you’re looking for a feel-good, sequin-filled extravaganza, this film has you covered. But if you’re here for the true grit behind the moonwalking magic, there might be a few moments that’ll leave you clutching your pearls. Either way, we’re all here for the drama, the dance numbers, and the inevitable hot takes that will follow the release.

But let’s be real for a second—no matter how they portray him, Michael Jackson’s legacy as an artist is untouchable. He gave us the music, the moves, and the moments that we still talk about to this day. Whether the movie nails every note or not, it’s a celebration of the artist who made us all want to be something more than just ordinary.