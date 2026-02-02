‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Returns–And Miranda Needs Help

Some movies don’t just age well — they become religion. For many of us, The Devil Wears Prada wasn’t just a film, it was a formative experience. A blueprint. A warning. A fantasy. A meme factory. And now, nearly two decades after Miranda Priestly first whispered her way into our collective psyche, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has officially arrived — trailer, stilettos, shade, and all.

The first full trailer for the 20th Century Studios sequel opens on the deliciously on-the-nose strains of Madonna’s Vogue, because of course it does. If this movie knows anything, it’s its audience. And judging by the internet’s immediate meltdown, the gays, the straights, and the fashion-obsessed are already seated, popcorn in hand, emotionally unwell.

RELATED: Gird Your Loins! ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is Coming for Us All

“Well, Look What T.J. Maxx Dragged In…”

The trailer wastes zero time reminding us why this franchise remains untouchable. Stanley Tucci’s Nigel Kipling — patron saint of workplace sarcasm (and amazing taste)— delivers the line heard around the internet world:

“Well, look what T.J. Maxx dragged in…”

Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs has returned to Runway Magazine, this time not as the trembling junior assistant we once knew, but as its features editor. Growth! Power! Character development! And yet, in the most Miranda Priestly move imaginable, Meryl Streep’s icy editor-in-chief doesn’t even remember her. Instead, Miranda vaguely refers to Andy as:

“One of the Emilys”

Miranda Priestly: Still the Final Boss

We see Miranda Priestly — draped in a dramatic red gown — posing for paparazzi at a high-profile fashion event, the camera lingering on her like she’s a deity. Because, frankly, she is. The trailer leaves us deliciously unsure whether Miranda truly doesn’t remember Andy or if this is psychological warfare at its finest. Either option feels painfully on-brand.

Emily Blunt’s Emily Charlton, meanwhile, has not lost a single ounce of bite. In an earlier preview clip, she greets Andy with the kind of passive-aggressive honesty that only an emotionally evolved former assistant can deliver:

“You’ve changed. You’re much more confident. You kept those eyebrows, though, didn’t you?”

Cinema. Absolute cinema.

Why This Movie Still Hits So Hard

Released in 2006 and based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, The Devil Wears Prada followed Andy, a recent journalism graduate who landed a job “a million girls would kill for” — working for the most terrifying editor-in-chief in fashion. For queer audiences especially, the film became shorthand for ambition, survival, and chosen family in hostile workplaces.

Nigel wasn’t just comic relief — he was us. Emily wasn’t just mean — she was aspirational chaos. Miranda wasn’t just a villain — she was a mirror of power, perfectionism, and impossible standards.

Slipping Back Into Those Devil Stilettos

Speaking to Vogue, Meryl Streep reflected on stepping back into Miranda’s world after 20 years:

“It was like going into the back of your own closet and finding something, thinking, ‘Oh, I wonder if this still fits?’”

Emily Blunt, meanwhile, seemed alarmingly comfortable revisiting her role for The Devil Wears Prada 2:

“This character seems to be the glove that fits rather too easily for me. She’s a lunatic. Maybe I should question myself on that: why it seems so easy to step back into her.”

Honestly? Same.

Fashion, Fans, and Full-Circle Energy

Filming in New York brought unexpected levels of fan frenzy — something Streep vividly recalled:

“It felt jubilant, when I first got out on Sixth Avenue—where we filmed 20 years ago and nobody was interested. I got changed, got out of my camper, and just heard this roar! When we shot the wannabe Met Ball, it was even crazier. People were dressed up as Miranda! Honestly, it really threw me.”

Blunt added that secrecy became necessary:

“We began wearing our sweatpants to set and only changing out of them at the last minute to try to preserve the magic.”

The magic, darling, is already very much alive.

New Faces, Same Cutthroat World

Joining The Devil Wears Prada 2 are Kenneth Branagh as Miranda’s new husband, Justin Theroux in a role described as “forward-leaning, rich and stupid,” and additional cast members Lucy Liu, Simon Ashley, and BJ Novak. Director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna also return, ensuring the sequel stays true to the original’s sharp DNA.

REFERENCE: Vogue