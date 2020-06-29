Michele Morrone May Just Be The Hottest Guy In The World

2020 has undeniably sucked for many reasons but there have been some things that have made many of us gay men happy. Take for instance Italian actor Michele Morrone who has quickly become one of the most talked about studs in recent months.

The 29-year-old’s popularity surged after the release of his film 365 dni (or 365 Days) that is now available on streaming service Netflix (hint hint). Here you get to see him in all his glory as Michele leaves nothing to the imagination in many scenes throughout the movie that also includes him engaging in very, VERY explicit sex scenes. Yay.

Michele, who is also a popular model, has been called the Italian response to the unbelievably handsome Joe Manganiello as his fame continues to get bigger and bigger. He’s clearly onto something given his near 7 million followers on Instagram that ogle over every freaking sexy picture he posts.

He’s also currently ranked number one on Mr. Man‘s trending nude celebrity list over other delicious men like Nick Jonas, Zac Efron and Tom Hardy just to name a few.

Not convinced yet? Here are 5 more ridiculously hot photos of him that prove why he’s one of the sexiest men worldwide.