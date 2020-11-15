Miley Cyrus Announces the Release Date of Her Upcoming Seventh Album, ‘Plastic Hearts’

If you are a Miley Cyrus fan, you may have noticed a recurring theme with her music lately. The 27-year-old singer has been drawing inspiration from the ‘80s and ‘90s rock music in her performances and her music, in general. The video for her single, “Midnight Sky,” has major ‘80s influences throughout the production.

Cyrus’ performance of the Blondie song, “Heart of Glass” at the iHeartRadio Music Festival was met with fans demanding Cyrus release her cover of the 1976 hit by Blondie. Cyrus was more than happy to oblige her fans and released the cover on streaming services.

Even the cover photo to her forthcoming album, Plastic Hearts, has a callback to ‘80s music culture. With her short blond hair, the chains around her neck, the leather gloves accented with studs as well as the chunky bracelets worn over the gloves, and the cropped T-shirt, Cyrus looks like the amalgamation of Debbie Harry and Madonna.

When she announced Plastic Hearts on her Twitter account on October 23rd, which will be her seventh studio album, Cyrus also tweeted a picture of a handwritten note explaining the reason why this album took so long to make. In the note, Cyrus explains:

“Just when I thought the body of work was finished it was ALL erased. Including most of the music’s relevance. Because Everything had changed.

Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

Cyrus also reveals in the note the release date for her album, November 27, and with the announcement, she also released a remix of “Midnight Sky” called “Edge of Midnight.” The remix is a mashup of Cyrus’ single and the Stevie Nicks hit, “Edge of Seventeen” complete with vocals by the Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll herself. The collaboration between Cyrus and Nicks is flawless and captures the essence of both songs and singers incredibly.

On November 13th, Cyrus tweeted the complete tracklist of Plastic Hearts with some surprise collaborations. While Cyrus had earlier alluded to working with English pop star, Dua Lipa, on the new album, there were two more collabs revealed with the release of the songs that will be on Plastic Hearts, Billy Idol and Joan Jett. If Cyrus’ collab with Stevie Nicks is any indicator of what’s to come with her future collaborations, it is safe to say Cyrus’ album will be a must-have for not only fans of Cyrus but of those who are fans of ‘80s music.

