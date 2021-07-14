Mimi Imfurst Finds Herself In Financial Jeopardy & Reaches Out

As one of the most polarizing performers to come out of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Mimi Imfurst is probably most remembered from her iconic “drag is not a contact sport” moment where she picked up India Ferrah during a lip sync. Imfurst followed up her Drag Race run with a subsequent All Stars run, co-starring in an Off-Broadway show (My Big Gay Italian Wedding), being crowned Miss’d America in 2016, and opening for comedic talents like Mo’nique and Kathy Griffin.

Photo Courtesy-Mimi Imfurst/Braden Chapman (GoFundMe)

Now, Mimi Imfurst is facing some real-life challenges of her own. After a year that was beyond challenging for all “gig” workers, Imfurst (real name: Braden Chapman) is stepping back from the world of drag, stating wistfully that “drag is not a place of joy for me anymore”. Chapman spoke openly of his financial struggles and is in severe danger of losing his home (he states a business deal has gone bad). He has set up a GoFundMe page, stating that he is “out of options” and “needs some help”.

Challenging circumstances are nothing new to this Philadelphia-based performer. Last year, two fellow Philadelphia drag performers came forward with sexual assault charges against Imfurst last summer, and Imfurst also participated in the Philadelphia Black Queer & Burlesque Town Hall, facing charges of issues with payment to performers and predatory behavior, among other issues.

Chapman (who has shared his mental health struggles on his Instagram recently) ended his video by simply asking people that are in a similar place to “hang onto whatever keeps you going”.

Follow Mimi Imfurst on Instagram

You can contribute to the GoFundMe at the link here