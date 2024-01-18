Miss Benny Posts Steamy Pics with Co-Star Michael Hsu Rosen

Miss Benny recently posted a series of photos with her ‘Glamorous’ co-star Michael Hsu Rosen, and she may or may not have just hard launched their relationship… <3

First off, the 24-year-old actress and singer’s caption is EVERYTHING:

“for the love of michael hsu rosen”

And then we have the potential new couple’s sweet and intimate photos — one of which shows them cuddling on a net hammock. In the photo, Miss Benny is SLAYIN’ in a swimsuit, paired with black leather boots.

The next pic shows the two ‘Glamorous’ stars with their heads leaning toward each other while walking, arms linked, on the beach.

Another snap of them at the beach, which will just make you giddy with love is a photo of Miss Benny and Rosen mid-hug and all smiles. <3

Next up, is a pic of them sharing a passionate kiss on the hammock…

And last, but most certainly not the least, is a steamy photo of Rosen grabbing Miss Benny’s bottom while looking intensely at the camera.

You can see Miss Benny’s full post here:

As of this writing, Miss Benny or Rosen has yet to confirm the status of their relationship (and they’re honestly not obliged to). One thing’s for sure though, the two of them look so good together! <3

In the TV series ‘Glamorous’, Rosen is portraying the role of Ben who is one of the men in Marco Mejia’s (Miss Benny) life. His character is also described as the “nice guy” of the show’s love triangle.

Moreover, Miss Benny had not yet come out when she was cast in ‘Glamorous’. Thereafter, she officially came out as transgender in 2023 via a published essay with Time.

“I too will come out as the transgender woman I’ve been privately living as for the last few years. I’m a proud person, but admittedly it’s still a bit daunting to say those words publicly,” Miss Benny expressed.

