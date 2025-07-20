Jean Carlo Salazar Is Bringing Brains and Biceps to Mister USA

While the man currently running the country into the ground continues to embarrass us on a global scale, 26-year-old Jean Carlo Salazar is busy showing the world what actual leadership with heart looks like. And he’s doing it in six-pack form.

Representing Connecticut in the upcoming Mister USA 2025 competition, Salazar isn’t just a thirst trap in scrubs—though, let’s be honest, he is that too. He’s vying for a crown that’s not about empty aesthetics but about what organizers call “male excellence.” The pageant’s mission? To find an ambassador who is “intelligent, socially aware, and charismatic.” (Having cheekbones that could cut glass? Just a bonus.)

According to Mister USA’s website, “MR USA is the quest for Male Excellence. It is not just about physical appearance; it’s a platform that seeks to identify and showcase well-rounded individuals who possess qualities beyond aesthetics.” That means being more than hot—it means being human, accomplished, and impactful. Contestants, who hail from a spectrum of diverse and cultural backgrounds, are evaluated not just for looks, but for talent, social advocacy, and personal story.



And Salazar? He checks every box with ease and empathy.

Born in Colombia and raised in the U.S. since the age of 10, Salazar became a U.S. citizen in 2018—then promptly started doing the most. He earned a psychology degree at Southern Connecticut State University, followed by a nursing degree at the University of Connecticut. He now works as an ICU nurse, balancing 12-hour shifts with coursework for his Master’s to become a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. And somewhere between stabilizing patients and studying brain chemistry, he launched a modeling career after a NYC photographer slid into his DMs—literally.

He’s since lit up magazine covers, runways, and editorial spreads with the kind of polished magnetism that makes you wonder if he’s part superhero. But his real flex? His authenticity. Salazar has been open about his identity as a gay man, and the tough road he walked—especially during high school.

That journey, he says, shaped the advocate he is today. “They’re truly looking for people who do advocacy work. That’s why I want to bring my unique story,” he told the outlet, referring to his immigrant and queer background. His sister—herself a beauty queen—was the one who first encouraged him to go for the Mister USA title.

“I want to raise some awareness about how nurses are a catalyst to the healthcare industry,” Salazar added, speaking with the passion of someone who’s seen both the beauty and burnout of frontline work. His social platform focuses on healthcare access, mental health awareness, and uplifting the role of nurses—because as he knows firsthand, stethoscopes aren’t just accessories.

Crowned Mr. Connecticut in February, Salazar is now heading to the national stage, where he’ll compete in categories ranging from state costume and talent to formal wear and social impact. And yes, there will be a swimsuit competition. No, we are not prepared.

The finals take place August 30th at the Universal Hollywood Hilton in Los Angeles, where the winner will take home $50,000 and go on to represent the U.S. at Mister Universe this November. (Think Eurovision meets gym membership.)

While it’s unclear how many other contestants identify as LGBTQ+, Salazar’s openness—and the warmth he exudes—make him a standout in a competition that’s as much about values as visuals.

Even better? Fans can help him secure a spot in the Top 10. The two contestants with the most public votes automatically advance, meaning yes—your click might literally crown a queer, immigrant ICU nurse with dreams of healing a broken healthcare system.

Let’s be real: If anyone’s going to represent “male excellence,” it might as well be someone who’s seen the worst of humanity, still believes in the best of it, and looks drop-dead doing both.

So yes, America might be a bit of a mess right now. But if Jean Carlo Salazar ends up in a sash and crown? We might just stand a chance.

Watch his backstory here: