Brandon Flynn Is Officially Our New James Dean!

Cue Taylor Swift–because Brandon Flynn officially has that James Dean day dream look in his eyes!

Buckle up, old Hollywood lovers and new-age romantics, because we finally have our James Dean—and he’s none other than 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn. According to an exclusive by The Hollywood Reporter, Flynn has officially been cast as the legendary actor in Willie and Jimmy Dean, an upcoming film directed by Guy Guido based on the 2006 memoir Surviving James Dean by William Bast—Dean’s longtime friend, rumored lover, and the man who arguably knew him best.

If you fell for Flynn’s raw, soul-crushing performance in 13 Reasons Why (we’re still recovering from his storyline), then you know the man has a knack for digging into deep emotional territory. And really, who better to play Dean, the rebel icon who captured hearts with just three films—and left behind a trail of myth, mystery, and suppressed truth?

While many biopics try to bottle the essence of a star, Willie and Jimmy Dean isn’t trying to give us the standard “boy from nowhere makes it big” narrative. Guido makes it clear: “This isn’t your traditional biopic.” Instead, he’s after something much more intimate.

“It’s a tragic story about two young men who found each other in a time and place where being seen—truly seen—came at a cost.”

For Guido, the choice to cast Flynn was an easy one:

“Brandon Flynn brings both the fire and vulnerability this role demands. I couldn’t imagine anyone more perfect to explore and play out the complexities of James Dean.”

Flynn himself is just as fired up about stepping into the boots (and heartbreak) of Dean. “James Dean is like the known unknown,” Flynn says.

“His short life left behind just three films, a mountain of photographs and a cultural mythology we keep trying to decode. This script is a beautiful attempt at truthfully understanding who he really was—not just the icon, but the man.”

But this is more than just period drama and tragic romance—it’s also about reclaiming what’s often left out of the Hollywood narrative. “It highlights how Hollywood has historically forced LGBTQ people into performance, even in their personal lives,” Flynn continues. “This story dares to present James Dean as a man with real, complex relationships, and I think there’s power in that truth.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Between Guido’s emotional lens, Bast’s memoir, and Flynn’s track record of showing up and showing everything, Willie and Jimmy Dean is shaping up to be a tender, gripping, and likely tear-jerking exploration of queer love hidden in plain sight. And if that doesn’t already have you hoping the movie comes out soon, we don’t know what will.

One thing’s certain: Brandon Flynn was born to play James Dean.

