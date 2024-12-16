Monét X Change is Fierce in New Show and as Host of ‘The Pit Stop’

Multi-disciplinary drag artist and RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Monét X Change is taking her talents to new heights with a North American tour for her critically acclaimed one-woman show, Life Be Lifin’, and a high-profile hosting gig for Season 17 of The Pit Stop. As a comedian, opera singer, and entertainer, Monét continues to break boundaries, blending humor, storytelling, and music in ways that captivate audiences worldwide.

Hosting The Pit Stop

Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race know Monét as one of the franchise’s most beloved stars, and this season, she’s back as the host of The Pit Stop, the official post-show recap series. Monét brings her razor-sharp wit and undeniable charm to every episode, offering insightful commentary on the queens’ performances while keeping viewers entertained with her signature humor.

Advertisement

Life Be Lifin’: A One-Woman Show That Dazzles

This January, Monét will embark on a U.S. and Canada tour for Life Be Lifin’, a show that has already garnered rave reviews. Described by Playbill as “unexpectedly deep and elevated,” the show is a poignant and darkly humorous coming-of-age story that weaves comedy, operatic vocals, and personal anecdotes into an unforgettable experience. Directed by fellow Drag Race alum BenDeLaCreme, Life Be Lifin’ is a testament to Monét’s versatility and artistic range.

Advertisement

Monét shared in a recent interview with Instinct Magazine:

It’s been a journey. I’m so proud of this show. People are laughing, they’re gasping, they’re crying. I get really vulnerable. I love this show a lot–I really do. People can expect this to be a journey of finding my voice. Whether that’s jerking off in a basement with a friend, whether that is getting broken up with at a gay bar in San Jose, or whether that is me having to stand up to some teachers or elders throughout my life–I can do it. I am doing it very unapologetically me.

Here’s the full video interview with Monét:

Advertisement

The tour kicks off on January 9 in Seattle, WA, and will include stops in major cities such as San Francisco, Boston, and Toronto. Here’s the full tour schedule:

Jan 9 – Seattle, WA (Neptune Theatre)

Jan 11 – Portland, OR (Aladdin Theatre)

Jan 13 – San Francisco, CA (Regency Ballroom)

Jan 15 – Salt Lake City, UT (Jeanné Wagner Theatre)

Jan 16 – Denver, CO (The Oriental Theater)

Jan 18 – Philadelphia, PA (Theatre of Living Arts)

Jan 22 – Asheville, NC (Orange Peel)

Jan 24 – Boston, MA (The Wilbur)

Jan 25 – Portland, ME (State Theatre)

Jan 26 – Washington, DC (Howard Theatre)

Jan 28 – Toronto, ON (Jane Mallett Theatre)

Tickets are on sale now at obsessedwith.co/monet-x-change-live

Beyond the Stage

Monét’s impact extends far beyond the drag world. In 2023, she premiered Life Be Lifin’ at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to critical acclaim and released her first R&B EP, Grey Rainbow Vol. 1. She also launched a new podcast, Monét Talks, featuring celebrity guests like Tia Mowry and Orville Peck, and continues to dazzle opera audiences with performances at venues such as Lincoln Center and Opera Colorado.

Advertisement

As a co-host of the award-winning podcast Sibling Rivalry alongside Bob the Drag Queen, Monét remains a driving force in queer media. The podcast earned a Webby Award and a GLAAD Media Award in 2023, cementing her status as a powerhouse in entertainment.

About Monét X Change

Born and raised in New York City, Monét X Change began her artistic journey at the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan before studying opera at Westminster Choir College. Her work reflects a unique blend of classical training, comedic brilliance, and a deep connection to her audiences.

Whether hosting The Pit Stop or performing her one-woman show, Monét continues to redefine what it means to be a drag artist. With her bold artistry and undeniable talent, there’s no limit to what she can achieve.