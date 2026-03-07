I Wanted A Lot More Victor Turpin in ‘Scream 7’!

Did anyone else see the hot cop in Scream 7? Who is that guy?

Move over Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Joe McHale and Isabel May because there’s another cast member who caught my eye while sitting in the movie theater over the weekend. 30 years in the horror game and Scream 7 still managers to bring the blood, the backstory, the bullshit and the best-looking men.

And this guy, specifically, filled in the last box on my checklist.

Despite only appearing in about three scenes, the man in question is none other than 43-year-old actor Victor Turpin. The 6-foot tall, college educated, multi-talented hottie plays Deputy Meadows in the new movie from Kevin Williamson. While Deputy Meadows isn’t integral to the plot by any means, I couldn’t help to smile when he was on screen because god damn he’s fine.

Victor Turpin is mostly a television actor who’s enjoyed character arcs in shows like Bad Money, The Clone, Days of Our Lives, Murder Investigation Unit, See Dad Run, Shades of Blue and Your Voice Stereo. And now with his inclusion in Scream 7, he can say he’s part of the #1 movie in America this week and one of the biggest horror series in existence.

Here’s hoping if I purchase a hard copy of the movie that Deputy Meadows is somewhere in the deleted scenes. I’m not asking for too much, am I?

In an Instagram post, Turpin talked about his time on set of Scream 7 by writing: “Here it is! Directed by the one who started it all. Lots of hard work and lots of fun in front and behind the scenes with lots of beautiful hardworking talented people. We had a blast. Can’t wait for you to watch it.”

Shirtless Channing Tatum is the Real Star of ‘Blink Twice’ – Instinct Magazine

Have you seen Scream 7 yet?

If not, what’s stopping you? If you have, what do you think? Did you notice Victor Turpin in those cute little police uniforms like I did? Did his appearance in Scream 7 make you want to check out his previous works? Comment and let me know all your thoughts!

No matter where you stand with the franchise, I encourage you to see Scream 7 in theaters. I enjoyed all the shenanigans and appearances from previous characters. Is it a perfect movie? God, no. But it’s still a good time, especially if you’re looking for a decent slasher flick and the writing in this one is definitely better than Scream 6. All I need is Neve Campbell and/or Courteney Cox with Ghostface to be content.