Mr. Big Goodbye?-A New Man Might Have Stolen Carrie Bradshaw’s Heart

First there were rumors that Chris Noth would not be rejoining the Sex and the City cast in the HBO Max reimagining titled And Just Like That. Then shots have leaked of Noth and leading lady Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) at New York City locales and even filming where this phase of their love affair first started; Paris, France. Now, reports are surfacing showing Ms. Bradshaw walking on a very familiar New York City street with a brand new suitor (in the form of actor Jon Tenney of The Closer and Scandal fame)

Newly released pictures from the set of And Just Like That show Sarah Jessica Parker kissing Jon Tenney whose character is yet to be revealed. SPOILERS AHEAD https://t.co/v2EaL0r6S5 — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) October 22, 2021

While the brief mini-teaser we saw of the And Just Like That cast in front of the camera showed Big & Carrie looking lighthearted in their kitchen, there definitely looks to be more to the story. Reports are showing an at-ease looking Parker and Tenney (whose character name is still unknown) standing outside Carrie Bradshaw’s now historic New York City townhouse, walking breezily and even sharing a kiss.

That’s not the only news to emerge from the And Just Like That filming. Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) posted on her Instagram page that she would be directing an episode of the reboot. Nixon said in part “It’s been a complete dream to work with my beloved co-stars and crew in this new role. I have truly never felt so supported in my life. (And don’t worry, Miranda is still going to be in the episode — it was surreal to do both at once!)”. Co-star Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) spoke highly of Nixon’s directing prowess on her Instagram story saying “Such a thrill to have Cyn directing us,” she wrote. “Effortless and insightful and exciting all at once. Hopefully the first of many.”

