MSG Sues WIRED Over Explosive ‘Gay Celebrities’ Database Report

Just weeks after WIRED published a headline that had plenty of readers doing a double take, Madison Square Garden (MSG) responded the old-fashioned way—not with a strongly worded tweet, but with a lawsuit. Now the iconic New York venue and the tech publication are headed for a legal showdown, with both insisting they’re the ones telling the truth.

It’s giving “see you in court,” and neither side seems interested in lowering the volume.

RELATED: Madison Square Garden Allegedly Kept a Secret LGBTQ+ Celebrity List

One article, one lawsuit, zero chill

Madison Square Garden, along with its parent companies, filed a lawsuit in New York accusing WIRED, its parent company, journalists Noah Shachtman and Maddy Varner, and editor Katie Drummond of defamation and interfering with business relationships.

The legal complaint argues that WIRED falsely led readers to believe MSG was tracking LGBTQIA celebrities so they could be excluded from events.

According to the filing, “Defendants published the Article with knowledge of its falsity or with reckless disregard for the truth.” It also adds, “This is not the first time Defendants have rushed to publish clickbait in place of facts, but it should be their last.”

Needless to say, subtlety did not make the guest list.

The Real Fight Over What the MSG Data Meant

The dispute stems from WIRED’s July 9 story, Madison Square Garden Kept a List of Gay Celebrities, which reported that the venue maintained records that included sexual orientation fields for some celebrities, along with separate internal “risk” designations.

MSG isn’t denying that information about some celebrities existed in its customer relationship management software. What the company strongly disputes is why that information was collected.

According to the lawsuit, the details were used to invite LGBTQIA celebrities to supportive events, identify sponsorship opportunities, coordinate charitable donations, and support community outreach. The company says the information sat alongside everyday customer details like birthdays and favorite sports teams—not some shadowy rainbow blacklist.

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“The Article’s implication that MSG maintains a database with a sexual orientation field for exclusionary, discriminatory, security, or risk-based purposes is a lie,” the complaint states. “Defendants knew there was no nefarious ‘list’ of gay celebrities.”

MSG also accuses WIRED of taking information from hacked data and arranging it in a way that created a misleading narrative.

The complaint says the publication “reported false and purposely misleading ‘facts’ to generate a story with complete disregard for the truth and their ethical obligations as journalists.”

The company further points to its history of supporting LGBTQIA organizations, saying the article painted a picture that simply doesn’t match its record.

WIRED said, “We’re not deleting anything.”

If MSG expected a quick correction, WIRED answered with the journalistic equivalent of “respectfully… no.” Shortly after news of the lawsuit broke, the publication made it clear it isn’t backing away from its reporting.

“We stand by this reporting, and plan to vigorously defend it against this baseless and ridiculous lawsuit. We look forward to continuing our coverage of MSG, and on billionaire James Dolan’s use of technology across his entertainment empire. It’s one part of our wider mission and the critical job of journalists, now more than ever: holding power to account.”

The outlet later reiterated its position on X.

“Earlier today, Wired learned that Madison Square Garden was suing us for accurate reporting. We stand by this reporting, and plan to vigorously defend it against this baseless and ridiculous lawsuit.”

It continued:

“We look forward to continuing our coverage of MSG, and on billionaire James Dolan’s use of technology across his entertainment empire. It’s one part of our wider mission and the critical job of journalist, now more than ever: holding power to account.”

So, no white flag. No apology. Just legal briefs.

Grab the popcorn, not the pitchfork

At this point, the case isn’t about deciding who’s won the internet. That’s what the courts are for.

MSG is seeking a jury trial, damages, legal costs, attorney’s fees, and a correction and retraction of the article. WIRED, meanwhile, insists its reporting is accurate and says it’s prepared to defend every word.

For LGBTQ+ readers, the lawsuit has drawn attention because it centers on how information about sexual orientation was collected, interpreted, and reported—not because any court has determined wrongdoing.

Until a judge or jury weighs in, one thing is already clear: this story has officially graduated from headline to courtroom saga. And unlike the group chat, this one will come with exhibits, sworn testimony, and probably a lot fewer reaction GIFs.

Source: Consequence and The Wrap