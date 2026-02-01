The Murder of Gay Student Jay Lee: Killer Receives 40-Year Sentence

The killing of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a 20-year-old openly gay graduate student at the University of Mississippi, stunned the campus and the wider LGBTQ+ community. Lee disappeared in the early morning hours of July 8, 2022, after leaving his apartment in Oxford, Mississippi. Campus surveillance footage showed him leaving briefly, returning, and then leaving again shortly before 6 a.m.—the last confirmed sighting of him alive.

Authorities soon focused on Sheldon “Timothy” Herrington Jr., a fellow Ole Miss graduate after a series of texts were discovered. Prosecutors alleged that Lee and Herrington had a secret sexual relationship, citing sexually explicit messages between the two. Investigators also discovered that Herrington had searched online for “how long it takes to strangle someone.”

Why It Happened

Prosecutors alleged Herrington killed Lee to conceal their relationship, as Lee was openly gay while Herrington was not. While Herrington initially maintained his innocence, he later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to the Clarion-Ledger. Herrington’s attorney, Aafram Sellers, stated that his client never explained his reasons for killing Lee, and Sellers also disputed the prosecution’s characterization of the motive.

A Break in the Case

A major development came in February 2025, when Lee’s remains were found in a wooded area of Carroll County, roughly an hour and a half from his home, according to the Clarion-Ledger. The county coroner reported that due to the condition of the decomposed remains, he could not determine a cause of death. The victim’s disappearance and the long delay in locating his remains prolonged the anguish of his family and community.

“The Oxford Police Department made a commitment to finding Jay, no matter how long it took. This case has remained an active investigation since July 8, 2022. We are grateful to the Lee family and Jay’s friends for their help and support throughout this process. We hope this confirmation brings them even a small measure of comfort,”

Where Is the Body Now

Following forensic identification, the victim’s remains were returned to his family. His mother, Stephanie Lee, described the moment she realized something was wrong when her son did not answer his phone: “I knew. I knew in my heart,” she said, thanking law enforcement for their efforts despite the long delay.

Timothy Herrington is back in custody after a pair of new indictments. He’s accused of murdering his former Ole Miss classmate Jimmie “Jay” Lee in July 2022. Herrington stood trial in December and it ended with a hung jury. Lee’s body was found in Carroll County this month pic.twitter.com/xcUlQj6t4P — Jack Bilyeu (@JackBilyeu) February 11, 2025

What Will Happen to Herrington

On December 2, 2025, Herrington was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison: 30 years for second-degree murder and 10 years for tampering with evidence, to be served consecutively. He will also be subject to 10 years of post-release supervision. The sentence came after his guilty plea, which was intended, in part, to bring closure to both families. Herrington’s attorney emphasized that taking responsibility marks the start of his process of accountability.

#BREAKING Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. was just sentenced to 40 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to killing Jimmie Jay Lee in July of 2022. Herrington pleaded guilty to second degree murder and tampering with evidence charges @WLBT pic.twitter.com/q2Oc5YBFcw — Quentin Smith (@Q_Smith_) December 2, 2025

Moving Forward: Legislative Goals

Beyond the courtroom, the victim’s father has announced plans to push for legislation in his son’s name. The bill would require technology and social media companies to provide prompt access to account information when someone 21 or younger is declared missing. Law enforcement reportedly faced delays obtaining login information for Lee’s accounts, including from Apple, which his father believes may have allowed Herrington extra time to hide evidence. If passed, the bill could help protect vulnerable young people, including gay students, and prevent families from enduring prolonged uncertainty.

Remembering Jay Lee

Lee was more than a victim. He was a vibrant, creative, openly gay student known for his fashion, makeup artistry, and drag performances, and an active member of the University of Mississippi LGBTQ+ community. His death is a stark reminder of the dangers of secrecy, stigma, and unresolved internal conflicts surrounding sexuality.

As his father works toward legislation in Lee’s honor, Jay’s legacy may help prevent similar tragedies in the futurewhile ensuring that missing LGBTQ+ individuals receive timely attention and resources.

REFERENCES: Clarion-Ledger, AP News, Oxford MS Police Department