Pre Pride Music Roundup of New and Re Releases and Live Opportunities

Summer is heating up, and the queer music gods are spoiling us. Here’s a roundup of some fresh, fierce, and fabulous releases that may not make the “normal” Spotify playlist but they should be considered no only for a listen, but also there’s opportunities to see some of these performers at a stage near you.

Instinct Music Roundup: Pride Season Bangers & Queer Anthems

5 Raegan – The Angel of Los Angeles

Alt-pop theatrical queen Raegan just dropped THE ANGEL OF LOS ANGELES, a deliciously campy, LGBTQ cabaret-soaked banger from her highly anticipated EP ‘RAEGAN CORE’. The music video is pure unfiltered chaos — over-the-top, satirical, and gloriously extra. If you love your pop with a side of glitter-drenched drama and sharp wit, this one’s for you (look for the easter eggs).

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4 Bronski Beat – Truthdare Doubledare 40th Anniversary Edition

The legends are back! On July 3rd, Bronski Beat celebrates 40 years of their iconic dance masterpiece Truthdare Doubledare with a stacked reissue packed with wild remixes, vinyl picture discs unreleased studio tracks, and live recordings.

Expect a 3-CD set, vinyl, and limited picture discs. From the first time “Hit That Perfect Beat” blasted through my brother’s car speakers, I knew I needed to find every club playing these boys. If you’re an ‘80s dance music junkie, clear some shelf space and budget — this one’s gonna be worth every penny.

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3 Bob Mould / Sugar – Copper Blue Reissue + Reunion Tour

Guitar God Bob Mould and his powerhouse band Sugar are giving us the 1992 indie rock classic Copper Blue in a deluxe 4-CD expanded edition loaded with singles and extras.

Sugar just kicked off their reunion tour, and early reports say the live shows are absolutely ferocious. Bob has never shied away from owning his truth on screen or stage, and this run feels like a victory lap. Catch them on the road this summer — I’ll personally be catching their Utah show in August and reporting back.

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2 Melanie C – Drum Machine

Sporty Spice never misses. Melanie C continues her reign as one of the most consistent and community-loved pop divas with her latest project Drum Machine. Still dripping with that signature sass and humor, this new work is built for dancing, smirking, and feeling yourself. Melanie has always shown up for the LGBTQ+ community, and this era is no exception. Her new album is called “Sweat” which is exactly what you think of coming from “Sporty Spice” right?

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1 Icona Pop ft. Daya – Ritual

Those loud, sassy Swedish icons Icona Pop are at it again, teaming up with Daya for the unapologetic new single Ritual.

If you’ve been riding with them since “I Love It” and “All Night,” you already know the vibe: reckless, rebellious, and dripping with attitude. This track dives deep into identity, growth, and moving forward with your whole self. Daya (who came out as bisexual and lovingly called herself a “gayby” when I photographed her at LoveLoud in 2019) brings even more heart to the collaboration.

They’re hitting the road with Meghan Trainor — grab tickets now and prepare to scream every word.

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Do you reach out for new and different music or do you just go for the Gaga and Beyonce bangers and that’s what works. We always like to see what else is out there to please our ears and our hearts.

Which of these are you spinning first? Drop your favorites in the comments and let us know what other queer music we should have on our radar. Pride season is ramping up — keep the volume up and the energy higher. ✨