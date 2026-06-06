Nathan Groth Comes Out Swinging with a New Single for Pride Month

If I ever need reassurance that I’m gay, then all I need is to look at these photos of Nathan Groth because… god damn. Talk about perfection and the, ahem, overall package.

Nathan Groth is a model, dancer, singer and all-around stud muffin. He first landed on my radar after being one of the dancers in American Idol’s the latest music video from American Idol’s Jim Verraros. The music video for ‘Good Boy’ was nominated for a Queerty Award this year and it’s doing wonderful things for the careers of both men.

His repertoire of dance skills has landed him opportunities to perform live on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and for other musical acts including Drag Race France’s Nicky Doll. Although this 5’11” hottie is booked and busy in regard to other working with other people, he’s also making tremendous strides in his solo endeavors.

In 2025, Nathan Groth self-released his debut single ‘Selfish.’ It’s fun and relies heavily on beat & base, but it doesn’t show off his true potential. Now, almost exactly one year to the date of his debut, he’s released his second single ‘Hanging On.’ The new tune is almost four minutes long, which is pretty sweet considering you get extra time to marinate in the melody.

@thenathangroth one thing about me – i’m gonna get this song stuck in your head. hanging on is out now! ♬ Hanging On – Nathan Groth

While I do enjoy ‘Selfish, ‘Hanging On’ is slightly more up-tempo and displays more improved vocals. It captures your attention from the start and floats you through to the end. It’s the type of song you listen to with your eyes closed, and I mean that in the nicest way possible. But what’s deeper? How did this story unfold? Nathan Groth says:

“It was born out of a relationship that started off at such a high, so euphoric and full of dopamine. Those highs can sometimes mask the major lows, and major red flags that are clearly signaling you that you shouldn’t be together anymore. There comes a moment when you know you have to let go, but you both stay there with hopes the little highs will outweigh the major lows. This song is for anyone stuck on a merry go round of feelings in a relationship that feels like your nervous system is on a rollercoaster.”

Whether it’s dancing or singing or having one of the best bodies on the planet, Nathan Groth is born to be a star. He just needs that little push to get him into the big leagues. As an out triple-threat, especially in the month of June, we should do our part to help him along this journey. ‘Hanging On’ is available to stream wherever you find music. Let’s get streaming!

What’s next for Nathan Groth?

Only time will tell. But he’s calling all collaborators who’d like to work with him. New music? Acting? Dancing for Ariana Grande? A nude coffee table book? Sky’s the limit, folks. Until then, follow him on Instagram for all the latest details.