How Many Kinks Can Jim Verraros Fit in a Music Video? I Counted 20.

Jim Verraros knows how to get explicit, and he knows how to raise some eyebrows – among other things. The independent, dance-pop singer just released the music video for his song “Good Boy,” and this could be just the piece of media that makes him a household name again, over 20 years after his stint on American Idol.

Jim Verraros released his latest album, “Explicit,” this past August and it debuted to rave reviews from fans and journalists around the world. “Explicit” made it to the Top 10 albums on the iTunes Dance Chart and it already boasts two singles that charted in England. Will “Good Boy” end up on international charts, too? Well, with this video… I think it’s a safe bet.

Advertisement

It’s been over a decade since I last took a train, but now I really want a train – if you know what I mean. Dressed to the 9s, Jim Verraros is an upper-class businessman on his way to work. The music video for “Good Boy” seemingly chronicles his fantasies while inside a busy subway and in the board room. “I’ll be your CEO if you give me the role,” he sings. Choreography, smoke, skin and psychedelic filters, “Good Boy” is the unapologetic song we need going into Christmas season. I don’t think anyone in this video is going to be on Santa’s Nice List!

The music video features a supporting appearance by fellow out American Idol finalist David Hernandez. I recently saw him in an underwhelming Tubi horror film called Glamping. Jim and David have never been afraid to live in their truth, and I’m happy for both of their continued successes. Next up, I want a duet, gentlemen. “Good Boy” also features rising dancer Nathan Groth, who I chronicled in an article here.

Advertisement

“Good Boy” premiered earlier today with Out. In an interview with the publication, Jim Verraros states: “I’m thrilled to present the exclusive look at the video for my single, ‘Good Boy,’ directed by Brad Hammer. It’s the first video of my entire career, off of my new EP, Explicit, available on all platforms now. In a time where our voices are being silenced, it’s more important now than ever that we put our art into the world with unwavering confidence and strength. I hope you enjoy it!”

Do You Want to be Jim Verraros’ Good Boy?

Jim Verraros placed 9th during his historic run on the inaugural season of American Idol. He became the long-running series’ first out contestant. Since then, he’s released a number of albums – including “Explicit” – and even starred in a few cult LGBT movies. Although there are some touches of nostalgia, the “Explicit” era is promising to be the most authentic yet. So, what do you think of “Good Boy?” Does it make you want to go stream the entire album on Spotify, or maybe go bang your boyfriend? Comment all your thoughts and let me know.