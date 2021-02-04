NPH’s Husband David is in Recovery Mode After 7-Hour Spinal Surgery

David Burtka is currently in recovery mode after he underwent an intense spinal surgery that took many hours to complete.

“David is recovering from spinal surgery,” his supportive husband Neil Patrick Harris wrote on Instagram Wednesday along with a photo of him giving the thumbs up to the camera. “It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he’s in good spirits and doing well.”

“It’s one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings – hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news,” he continued. “Thankfully, all went according to plan.” Neil also made sure to give David a little love in the post by saying that his strength “inspires” him.

David also brought on the laughs courtesy of the morphine he had in his system. Neil posted a video of him acting a fool in his hospital bed where he poked fun at the contraption around his neck, saying its the “new fashions for 2021” and he wants to “bedazzle” it when he leaves.

“Some of you have been asking that have not seen the @nph post- Monday I had a 9 + hour surgery on my spine,” David shared in his own post on Thursday. “3 spinal fusions!! I am all good and already recovering. Oxy, Tylenol and muscle relaxers are helping immensely.”

Neil and David are one of the most treasured gay couples in Hollywood. Their love story began over a decade ago after the How I Met Your Mother star officially came out as gay in 2006.

It was a first comes baby, then marriage kind of deal for them as they welcomed twins Gideon and Harper via surrogate on October 12, 2010. The beautiful couple wed four years later in Italy.

Neil recently spoke about how they have been able to keep their kids free of boredom as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

“It’s been important for us to try and treat each day as if it’s unique,” the How I Met Your Mother star said in a recent Romper interview. “Whether that be we have a themed night for dinner, or whether it be we find a good documentary that we can all watch together. Just to differentiate the days so that they don’t all wind up blurring together.”