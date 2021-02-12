New Dramedy ‘Genera+ion’ Is An Ode To Queer Gen Zers

HBO Max released the trailer for the new half-hour dramedy Genera+ion, and it’s looking extremely queer and extremely Gen Z charged.

Genera+tion follows a group of high school students as they navigate their blossoming identities/personalities and sexualities while living in a conservative town. The series stars Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s Justice Smith (who revealed last year that he’s dating fellow actor Nicholas Ashe), Misfit’s Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Martha Plimpton from The Good Wife, and newcomers Chloe East, Uly Schlesinger, Chase Sui Wonders, and Haley Sanchez.

The trailer below includes a strong queer and Generation Z vibe. Perhaps the reason for that is the fact that Genera+ion was co-created by 19-year-old Zelda Barnz. The other co-creator happens to be Cake director Daniel Barnz (her dad). Plus, Girls’ Lena Dunham serves as an executive producer for the series.

Related: Two Openly LGBT Actors Join Chris Pine For A New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Film

“There is a lot of wish fulfillment getting to work on this and getting to see what Zelda and Gen Z looks like and their embrace of queerness and otherness and their ability to walk through the world being so many things and not defined by any one of those things,” Daniel told The Hollywood Reporter.

Genera+ion will premiere on HBO Max on March 11. Two episodes will be released per week for the following two weeks and then the mid-season finale will air on April 1, according to Entertainment Weekly. The second half of the season, another eight episodes, will then premiere later this year.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter, Entertainment Weekly,