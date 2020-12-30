New Emotionally-Driven Exhibit Highlights 12 Amazing LGBTQ Seniors

It’s important to remember the people who helped pave the way for our community to live as freely as we do today.

Many had to suffer unbelievable circumstances that some of us have never had to go through like being arrested for simply living authentically in their truths.

Now a brand new exhibit is highlighting some of them that will be on display in the near future in arguably the greatest city on the planet.

A new national awareness campaign – titled Not Another Second – is acknowledging this significant time lost, while sharing wisdom with younger generations who may be scared of coming out.

The exhibit shares the stories of 12 LGBT+ seniors – which includes a former politician, military veteran, Stonewall Survivor and Black Panther – who collectively lost 485 years living in the closet.

Using AR technology, the campaign – which is a collaboration between SAGE and Watermark Retirement Communities – gives a candid glimpse into the struggles of 12 LGBTQ+ seniors ( five of who reside in New York ), whose stories are told through a series of interactive portraits. The portraits will make its national debut in an art exhibit on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights and tour the country thereafter.

Free public and socially distanced viewings will take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from January 19 through March 2021. Viewings are by appointment only. To make an appointment, please visit: www.notanothersecond.com.