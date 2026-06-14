Showing The Receipts + Pull The Trigger + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Tommy Jimenez checking progress:
Gustavo wore wings:
Thai Fifer hit the pool:
Diego Barros was all smiles in Rio:
JD shared his plans for the weekend:
Juan Pablo Di Pace took a peek:
Roberto Portales sent regards from Cabo:
Mehcad Brooks dressed to match his horse:
Shomari Francis hit the roof:
Pop artist John Duff walked his pups:
Showing The Receipts + Pulling The Trigger + Saddling Up
Broadway’s “Dr. Frank-N-Furter” Luke Evans showing the receipts:
Landon pulled the trigger on boat season:
Zac saddled up:
Javentino couldn’t choose a belt:
Mike modeled magenta for NastyPig:
Saulo Velasquez can serve us anytime: