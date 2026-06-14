Showing The Receipts + Pull The Trigger + More Eye Candy

Written by

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Tommy Jimenez checking progress:

Gustavo wore wings:

Thai Fifer hit the pool:

Diego Barros was all smiles in Rio:

JD shared his plans for the weekend:

Juan Pablo Di Pace took a peek:

Roberto Portales sent regards from Cabo:

Mehcad Brooks dressed to match his horse:

Shomari Francis hit the roof:

Pop artist John Duff walked his pups:

Showing The Receipts + Pulling The Trigger + Saddling Up

Broadway’s “Dr. Frank-N-Furter” Luke Evans showing the receipts:

Landon pulled the trigger on boat season:

Zac saddled up:

Javentino couldn’t choose a belt:

Mike modeled magenta for NastyPig:

Saulo Velasquez can serve us anytime: