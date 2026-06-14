Showing The Receipts + Pull The Trigger + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Jun 14, 2026

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Diego, Tommy, Roberto and more InstaHunks showing receipts

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Tommy Jimenez checking progress:

TommyJ

Gustavo wore wings:

Gustavo

Thai Fifer hit the pool:

Tyree

Diego Barros was all smiles in Rio:

Diego

JD shared his plans for the weekend:

JD

Juan Pablo Di Pace took a peek:

JuanPablo

Roberto Portales sent regards from Cabo:

Roberto

Mehcad Brooks dressed to match his horse:

Mehcad

Shomari Francis hit the roof:

Shomari

Pop artist John Duff walked his pups:

JohnD

Showing The Receipts + Pulling The Trigger + Saddling Up

Broadway’s “Dr. Frank-N-Furter” Luke Evans showing the receipts:

Luke Evans showing the receipts

Landon pulled the trigger on boat season:

Landon

Zac saddled up:

Zac

Javentino couldn’t choose a belt:

Javentino

Mike modeled magenta for NastyPig:

MikeNasty

Saulo Velasquez can serve us anytime:

Saulo

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