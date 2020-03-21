Newman Was Charged $9,116 For ER Visit But Got No Results

Walking Dead actor Daniel Newman shared via Instagram he is currently self-quarantining after being told he’d been exposed to the coronavirus and has now developed symptoms.
“I was just in Australia with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, and thousands of people from around the world for Mardi Gras Pride,” writes the openly gay actor. “I was exposed to some sick people and I started developing symptoms and then back in the states I was notified someone in our group tested positive for #Covid19.”
Upon hearing the news, Newman set out to get properly tested, But that turned out to be more difficult than he imagined.
Even though he “spent all day calling every urgent care and hospital,” Newman was told repeatedly facility after facility didn’t have tests. “Finally I found one emergency room that told me my symptoms match and to come in immediately. I did all the tests and they told me because I have ‘mild symptoms’ the government won’t allow them to process my tests!”
Newman was informed that the only tests being processed were for those with “severe symptoms,” the elderly, or individuals who had recently traveled to Italy or China.
And just to make things a bit worse, the ER visit cost him $9,116 but provided no results.
“They sent me home and tons of other ill people that could potentially infect their communities, just telling us to ‘self quarantine,’” wrote Newman.
He went on to express frustrations many have voiced about the government’s lack of planning despite watching China’s epidemic for months.
“Why after almost 3 months since China is our country not prepared with tests, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper! Why after one day of shaky stock markets did they invest $1.5 trillion into the markets, but not the healthcare system after three months! This was not a surprise, this was not being prepared.”
Noting the H1N1 and SARS health threats in the recent past, Newman added, “Why didn’t we have a pandemic unit ready when this happens every few years?”
As has been reported, the Trump administration chose to dismantle a National Security Council directorate at the White House in 2018 which would have been prepared for when another pandemic would hit the nation.
Newman also reminded folks to wash hands, practice social distancing and to remember that “young people are not immune.”
You can read Newman’s full post on Instagram below.
Thanks for all the concern! I guess a lot of #WalkingDead fans saw me in the emergency room regarding #CoronaVirus. Sorry I didn’t reply I needed time to process. So here’s what happened. Yes I was just in Australia with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, and thousands of people from around the world for Mardi Gras Pride. I was exposed to some sick people and I started developing symptoms and then back in the states I was notified someone in our group tested positive for #Covid19. I spent all day calling every urgent care and hospital no one had tests! Finally I found one emergency room that told me my symptoms match and to come in immediately. I did all the tests and they told me because I have “mild symptoms“ the government won’t allow them to process my tests! They don’t have enough they’re not prepared, even though all my symptoms match. They’re only allowed to process “severe symptoms, elderly, or people recently in Italy and China”. It cost me $9,116!! and they didn’t even give me results. They sent me home and tons of other ill people that could potentially infect their communities, just telling us to “self Quarantine“. Why after almost 3 months since China is our country not prepared with tests, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper! Why after one day of shaky stock markets did they invest 1.5 trillion into the markets, but not the Healthcare system after three months! This was not a surprise, this was not being prepared. We’ve already gone through #H1N1 #SARS why didn’t we have a pandemic unit ready when this happens every few years!? Everyone please treat each other with kindness and Love ❤️! We are all going through this together. Young people are not immune, thousands of people are dying around the world. Please be safe, wash your hands, stay 6 feet or more away from people and stay home. I love you guys so much you can get a hold of me on here or Twitter if you need to talk I’m here for you. Love – D
Newman isn’t the first famous person to be affected by the coronavirus.
As Instinct recently reported Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live on Bravo, has announced that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed while in Australia:
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
British actor and musician Idris Elba tested positive as well:
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
Daniel Dae Kim, of NBC’s New Amsterdam, shared his coronavirus story this week:
And on Friday, The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood (28-years-old) sent his own message to warn the young people they aren’t immune after he tested positive:
I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.
As well as the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert and his teammate Donovan Mitchell,
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.