Newman Was Charged $9,116 For ER Visit But Got No Results

Walking Dead actor Daniel Newman shared via Instagram he is currently self-quarantining after being told he’d been exposed to the coronavirus and has now developed symptoms.

“I was just in Australia with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, and thousands of people from around the world for Mardi Gras Pride,” writes the openly gay actor. “I was exposed to some sick people and I started developing symptoms and then back in the states I was notified someone in our group tested positive for #Covid19.”

Upon hearing the news, Newman set out to get properly tested, But that turned out to be more difficult than he imagined.

Even though he “spent all day calling every urgent care and hospital,” Newman was told repeatedly facility after facility didn’t have tests. “Finally I found one emergency room that told me my symptoms match and to come in immediately. I did all the tests and they told me because I have ‘mild symptoms’ the government won’t allow them to process my tests!”

Newman was informed that the only tests being processed were for those with “severe symptoms,” the elderly, or individuals who had recently traveled to Italy or China.

And just to make things a bit worse, the ER visit cost him $9,116 but provided no results.

“They sent me home and tons of other ill people that could potentially infect their communities, just telling us to ‘self quarantine,’” wrote Newman.

He went on to express frustrations many have voiced about the government’s lack of planning despite watching China’s epidemic for months.

“Why after almost 3 months since China is our country not prepared with tests, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper! Why after one day of shaky stock markets did they invest $1.5 trillion into the markets, but not the healthcare system after three months! This was not a surprise, this was not being prepared.”

Noting the H1N1 and SARS health threats in the recent past, Newman added, “Why didn’t we have a pandemic unit ready when this happens every few years?”

As has been reported, the Trump administration chose to dismantle a National Security Council directorate at the White House in 2018 which would have been prepared for when another pandemic would hit the nation.

Newman also reminded folks to wash hands, practice social distancing and to remember that “young people are not immune.”

You can read Newman’s full post on Instagram below.

