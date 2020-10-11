NFL Stars Say ‘We Got You’ To Players Who Are Thinking About Coming Out

The sports world, for the most part, has dealt with many homophobic accusations for decades upon decades.

One organization is challenging that thought process in a big way by creating a powerful PSA for National Coming Out Day which takes place today, October 11.

The video, which is set to air today during early-game FOX broadcasts, features retired and bisexual stars (Ryan O’Callaghan, Jeff Rohrer, RK Russell, Wade Davis) as well as pro-LGBTQ ones offering words of support to queer players who are considering coming out.

Anthony Harris, Anthony Barr, Dalton Risner, Calais Campbell, Jarvis Landry, Marlon Humphrey, Rob Gronkowski and DeAndre Hopkins are the others seen throughout the 30-second clip as they deliver their heartwarming messages of support.

“Today, on National Coming Out Day, we come together with one clear message. To all current players who are thinking of coming out, when you are ready, so are we,” the video says.

The clip then shows many of them saying “I got you” or “I support you” when it comes to the related matter. “It takes all of us and you deserve to be all of you,” the players say at the end of the video.

“Great to see the NFL adapting and supporting different cultures and communities,” and “Good Job NFL (I am not gay, but I support people being able to be who they are),” were just two of the positive comments left on the video’s YouTube page.

The NFL has done quite a lot to show their support of the LGBTQ community over the years. They’ve launched partnerships with GLAAD and The Trevor Project and plan on having an assortment of LGBTQ-related content airing on the NFL Networks throughout October.

“The LGBTQ+ community is an important audience for our sport and a critical part of the NFL family,” said Jonathan Beane, NFL chief diversity officer.