We Finally Get to See Nicholas Galitzine In That Iconic Leather Skirt!

Nicholas Galitzine fans, gays, and nostalgic ’80s kids alike are losing their collective minds after the long-awaited Masters of the Universe trailer finally dropped—and yes, Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man is exactly why everyone is pressing replay.

The Trailer We’ve Been Waiting For

After years of starts, stops, and fandom debates, Masters of the Universe has finally given us our first proper look—and the internet immediately zoomed in on one thing: Nicholas Galitzine’s transformation into Adam Glenn, better known as He-Man. The trailer doesn’t just tease Eternia, epic battles, and childhood nostalgia; it confirms what many fans were cautiously hopeful about. Galitzine didn’t just bulk up—he committed.

Once known primarily for his soft-boy, queer films appeal in films like Mary & George and Red, White, and Royal Blue, Galitzine has officially entered his twunk-to-hero era. Sword in hand, chest, thighs, and abs out, and confidence dialed all the way up, he looks ready to carry one of pop culture’s most iconic mantles.

And yes, the film makes it clear: Adam Glenn identifies as he/him, a small but meaningful detail that many viewers applauded as a sign of thoughtful modernization rather than heavy-handed revision.

The Internet Reacts (Loudly)

As soon as the trailer landed, social media did what it does best: react with zero chill. Comments flooded timelines, many of them pointing out the irony of how Galitzine’s body has been discussed throughout production:

“will never sit right with me how the same people who were bodyshaming Nicholas Galitzine when he bulked up for he man are now drooling over him as he man”

Others were far less conflicted:

“The casting team really nailed it when they picked Nicholas Galitzine for He-Man”

“nicholas galitzine as he man was the BEST CHOICE MGM ever had”

“nicholas galitzine and all that cake… yeah”

It’s a reminder of how quickly fandom discourse shifts—and how queer audiences, in particular, are reclaiming the narrative around bodies, masculinity, and desire on their own terms.

From Soft Boy to Powerhouse

Galitzine’s preparation for the role was intense, involving heavy physical training and sword work that went far beyond a cosmetic glow-up. He didn’t just build muscle; he trained to move like a warrior. That effort shows in the trailer, where his He-Man feels powerful without losing the warmth that made fans fall for him in the first place.

That balance matters. He-Man has always been about exaggerated masculinity, but Galitzine brings something more modern to the role—a confidence that doesn’t feel performative, and strength that doesn’t read as hollow. It’s camp, yes, but it’s also sincere.

And don’t pretend you wouldn’t watch him swing a sword in slow motion. We see you. We know you replayed the trailer. We know you hit pause one too many times.

A Cast That Means Business

nicholas galitzine was rehearsing with his velcro shoes strapped TIGHT… nobody’s ready for this pic.twitter.com/UA21wwQ9NB — rosie (@nickyn0mates) January 22, 2026

Beyond Galitzine, the trailer hints at a stacked supporting cast. Idris Elba steps into the role of Man-At-Arms, while Camila Mendes brings a fresh energy to Teela. Jared Leto’s Skeletor remains mostly teased rather than revealed, but the tone suggests a villain who leans darker and more theatrical than past versions.

The film is directed by Travis Knight (Bumblebee), with a screenplay by Chris Butler (ParaNorman, Missing Link), a creative pairing that suggests this won’t be a hollow nostalgia cash-grab. There’s texture here—emotion, scale, and a genuine affection for the source material. It also doesn’t hurt that the movie has a stacked cast of talented and good-looking actors.

A Story Rooted in Nostalgia—and Growth

The new live-action Masters of the Universe follows 10-year-old Prince Adam, who crashes to Earth and becomes separated from his Power Sword, the only link to his home planet of Eternia. Nearly two decades later, he’s reunited with it and pulled back into an intergalactic battle against Skeletor’s forces.

It’s a classic hero’s journey, but one that feels ripe for reinterpretation—especially for LGBTQ+ audiences who grew up seeing He-Man as both aspirational and unintentionally camp.

Why This Moment Matters

Since debuting in 1982, Masters of the Universe has lived many lives—from action figures to animation, from She-Ra spinoffs to modern Netflix revivals. This version feels poised to bridge generations while quietly acknowledging how queer audiences have always engaged with the franchise.

With the trailer now out, expectations are high—and for once, they don’t feel misplaced. If the rest of the film delivers on what this first look promises, Galitzine’s He-Man might just become the definitive version for a whole new era.

And honestly? We’re ready.