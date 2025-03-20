Nicholas Galitzine’s Abs Steal the Show in Upcoming Reboot

If you haven’t seen Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man sneak peek photo yet, where have you been? The actor’s biceps (and let’s be real, his entire physique) have completely taken over the internet. Forget saving Eternia from Skeletor—Galitzine’s abs are the true hero of this story.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate how this British actor has totally transformed for his upcoming role as He-Man in the Masters of the Universe reboot, set to hit screens in 2026. When Galitzine posted a picture of himself holding the Sword of Power, we weren’t just looking at a superhero—no, we were looking at a work of art. And those abs? I’m convinced they have their own Instagram account by now.

The Photo That Broke the Internet

Posted on Instagram with a caption that made us all wonder how much sweat and muscle went into this transformation, Galitzine didn’t just show us a sneak peek of his character. He showed us a 24-pack. Not the kind you grab at a bar, but the kind that makes you rethink every workout you’ve ever skipped. The photo garnered over 380k+ likes, and understandably so. Galitzine was a walking ad for protein shakes, with every inch of his chiseled frame screaming “I lift more than your ex’s ego.”

“I’ve been lifting all the heavy things in the world to get into He-Man shape,” Galitzine told Vogue, adding a bit of humblebrag to the equation. You don’t just casually get abs like that by binge-watching Netflix. Well, you might, but that’s not how this works. This is pure muscle-driven devotion. And food—lots of food. Galitzine revealed in W Magazine that he’s eating 4,000 calories a day, which, frankly, sounds like a very delicious commitment to superheroism. (Side note: Someone get him a burger or something before he becomes too shredded for his own good.)

The Training You Won’t Hear About on Instagram

But let’s not forget: Galitzine didn’t wake up one day with a physique that looks like it was carved out of stone. Getting into He-Man shape was, according to him, intense. No kidding. His workouts weren’t about doing a few crunches and calling it a day. This was a full-on transformation, and it involved a lot more than just lifting heavy things.

The actor humorously shared with W Magazine that while he’s currently in “bulking” mode, there’s a darker side to this journey: “I will eventually go into what’s called the cutting phase, where I’m going to be starved and so rude to everyone. I can only apologize for the person I’m going to become in a few months’ time.” Imagine sharing a pizza with that guy—once he gets through the cutting phase, he might actually fight you for the last slice.

The World Is Waiting for Galitzine’s He-Man

If you’re wondering when we’ll finally see Galitzine strut his muscle-bound stuff as He-Man on the big screen, we’re looking at June 2026 for the official release. But while we wait, we can all rest assured that Galitzine’s presence on Instagram will continue to provide us with plenty of swoon-worthy content. The actor is already becoming a poster child for the ultimate body transformation. Forget the Sword of Power; it’s that six-pack we’re all eyeing.

And as for his upcoming performance in Masters of the Universe, he’s already promised that this version will be “quite different” from the 1980s animated series. He acknowledged the campy charm of the original but hinted at a more contemporary twist. “We’re very much treating our script as a Bible,” he said, referencing the treatment of the original material. This is more than just a reboot—it’s a fresh take on the franchise that could make us fall in love all over again. And let’s face it: we’ll all be watching just to see if he’s flexing those muscles in every scene.

What to Expect in Masters of the Universe?

We don’t have many details yet, but we know the cast is packed with major talent: Idris Elba, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, Jared Leto, and a whole host of others. The film’s plot follows Prince Adam, a 10-year-old who crash-lands on Earth, loses his Power Sword, and later returns to Eternia as He-Man to fight the evil Skeletor. Yes, there will be nostalgia, and yes, we’ll probably all feel a little 80s-inspired joy when that iconic sword makes its grand return. But beyond that, we have Galitzine bringing a new level of action—and abs—to the iconic role. Honestly, who knew saving the universe would be this good for your abs?

With June 2026 still a long way off, all we can do now is appreciate the beautiful work of art that is Galitzine’s He-Man. And if you need us, we’ll be over here doing 10 push-ups for every flex we see on Instagram.

