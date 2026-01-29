Nicki Minaj Says “Welp…” and Shows Off Her Trump Gold Card

Nicki Minaj has never been subtle, and she wasn’t about to start now. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the rapper shared an image of what she identified as her newly acquired Trump Gold Card, accompanied by a single, understated caption: “Welp…”

For many online, the reaction was immediate and divided. Some saw it as the inevitable conclusion to months of increasingly public political alignment. Others viewed it as a deeply disappointing turn for an artist whose LGBTQ+ fanbase has long been one of her most loyal pillars. Either way, the message was clear: Nicki Minaj’s relationship with Donald Trump’s political world has entered a new phase.

What Is the Trump Gold Card?

The Trump Gold Card is basically a fast-track U.S. residency visa for people considered capable of giving a “substantial benefit” to the country. Normally, that comes with a pretty hefty price tag: a $15,000 DHS processing fee, full background checks, and a $1 million contribution after approval. The whole thing is marketed as a way to get residency in “record time” if you’ve got the money and the influence.

Nicki Minaj, though, seems to have skipped the usual steps. She shared a photo of her Trump Gold Card on X, captioning it:

“Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment. Gold Trump card free of charge.”

That last line — “free of charge” — made everyone sit up. It looks like Nicki didn’t pay the standard fees or make the $1 million contribution that most applicants would have to. Not surprisingly, the post sparked chatter online, with critics calling attention to how access to programs like this can sometimes hinge less on the rules and more on fame, connections, or political alignment.

The Trump Gold Card itself is completely legal and follows a structured process. But Nicki’s post definitely highlights why people keep raising eyebrows about it: for a lot of folks, residency fast-tracks are out of reach, yet a high-profile figure can apparently glide through. Whether you see it as savvy, controversial, or just another Nicki moment, it’s definitely a move that got everyone talking.

Why Nicki Minaj — and Why Now?

Nicki Minaj’s Trump Gold Card moment didn’t come out of nowhere. Over the past several months, she has publicly defended Donald Trump, dismissed criticism of his administration, and aligned herself with several right-wing talking points.

Nicki Minaj on Trump: “I am probably the president’s number one fan — and that’s not going to change.” pic.twitter.com/v3hk0S2rkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 28, 2026

At a recent event, Minaj referred to herself as “probably the president’s No. 1 fan,” and brushed off backlash over her support.

“The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all,” she said. “It actually motivates me to support him more.”

On social media, reactions ranged from sarcastic to scathing:

“All that bootlicking paid off.”

“Sold your soul for a passport, that’s a damn shame.”

“It only cost you your legacy.”

Nicki Minaj and the Trump Administration: A Timeline

Nicki’s visible ties to Trump-aligned figures began when she shared a Truth Social post from Donald Trumpcondemning violence against Christians in Nigeria. Trump framed the situation as a human rights crisis, and Minaj publicly thanked him, saying it gave her a “deep sense of gratitude” for being able to practice her faith freely.

It’s super fucking embarrassing watching Nicki Minaj kiss Donald Trump’s ass to get a pardon for her husband and her brother. pic.twitter.com/8lHTnNfHdP — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) January 28, 2026

She later appeared alongside U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz at the United Nations, speaking on religious freedom. Her involvement was reportedly facilitated in part by Alex Bruesewitz, a media strategist aligned with Trump.

Each step reinforced the perception that Minaj wasn’t merely flirting with political controversy — she was actively participating in it.

The Don Lemon Fallout and LGBTQ+ Backlash

Tensions escalated further when Minaj launched a series of attacks against Don Lemon, an openly gay journalist, during coverage of a protest involving ICE agents at a church in Minnesota.

In multiple posts, Minaj used a homophobic slur while criticizing Lemon, later claiming she did so intentionally to provoke the LGBTQIA+ community. The response was swift. Lemon fired back, publicly calling Minaj a “homophobic bigot.”

For many LGBTQ+ fans — including longtime Barbz — the incident felt like a breaking point. Nicki Minaj’s career has long been intertwined with queer audiences, from club culture to drag performance to fan-driven viral moments. The rhetoric struck many as not just political, but personal.

What This Means for Nicki Minaj’s Legacy

Nicki Minaj remains one of the most influential rappers of her generation, with undeniable impact on pop culture, fashion, and music. But her recent actions — capped by the reveal of her Trump Gold Card — have complicated how parts of her audience now see her.

This moment isn’t just about immigration paperwork or political alliances. It’s about who gets embraced, who gets alienated, and what power looks like when pop stardom intersects with ideology.

For now, Nicki Minaj appears unfazed. The Gold Card is in hand. The criticism is loud. And the conversation — especially within LGBTQ+ spaces — is far from over.