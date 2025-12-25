Nipple City: Which Palm Royale Hottie Is Making You Weak in the Knees?

If you haven’t caught Palm Royale yet, what are you even doing? The plot’s good, but let’s be real—it’s the men that have us gripping our remote like we’re about to drop the hottest gossip of the season. These guys aren’t just turning heads; they’re melting us into puddles with every scene. And don’t even get us started on those royal nipples—the real MVPs. So, which one of these sizzling studs is your type? Let’s break it down, shall we?

Ricky Martin – The Heartthrob Who Just Won’t Quit

Ricky Martin, the Puerto Rican singer and actor, became a global sensation with hits like Livin’ la Vida Loca. Known for his timeless charisma and activism, he continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen. Still rocking those abs and royal nipples, he’s basically the walking embodiment of a lifetime subscription to “love at first sight.” Come for the smolder, stay for the abs—and his undeniable presence. Honestly, how is he still this hot?

@appletv Watch Kristen Wiig and Ricky Martin (pecs glistening) argue over who gets to continue squatting in Carol Burnett’s Palm Beach mansion. #PalmRoyale ♬ Palm Royale – Apple TV

Jason Canela – Smooth, Sexy, and Serving Looks

Jason Canela, a Cuban-American actor and model, made his name in soap operas like The Bold and the Beautiful. With his effortless charm and jaw-dropping physique, Jason has become a rising star in the entertainment world. He doesn’t just walk into a room—he glides in, effortlessly making everyone question their life choices. From lounging by the pool to casually throwing a towel over his shoulder (like it’s no big deal), Jason’s got that “I don’t have to try, but I do it so well” vibe. His body isn’t just a work of art; it’s a masterpiece that we wouldn’t mind admiring forever. And honestly? We’d follow him anywhere—preferably somewhere with a towel.

Jacob Ornelas Maya – The Beach Bum Who Knows How to Turn Heads

Jacob Ornelas Maya is a rising actor and model with a beachy vibe that’s impossible to ignore. Known for his striking looks and sun-kissed skin, he’s the kind of guy you’d spot on a beach and immediately get lost in his eyes. He’s the tropical fantasy we all wish we could live in—beachy charm mixed with jaw-dropping sex appeal. Jacob’s the kind of guy who makes you forget everything else around you, and honestly, we’re not complaining.

Ben Palacios – The Mustached Heartthrob Who Knows His Power

Ben Palacios, the Mexican-American actor and model, has stolen hearts with his standout role in Palm Royale. With his sculpted body and signature mustache, Ben has become a fan favorite. He knows exactly what he’s doing—and it’s working. That mustache is a statement, and we’re living for it. Just don’t be surprised if you catch yourself daydreaming about him in those speedos—because it will happen.

Final Verdict: Who’s Your Type in Palm Royale?

So, which Palm Royale heartthrob is making your heart skip a beat (and maybe making you question your taste in men)? Is it Ricky with that timeless smolder, Jason with his smooth swagger, Jacob with that beachy allure, or Ben with that mustached mystery? The good news? You don’t have to choose. With these royal hotties, you’re living in a paradise of your own making—and no one’s judging you for admiring all of them. After all, who wouldn’t want to live their best life surrounded by these hot studs?