Noah Schnappp Apologized To Doja Cat

It looks like Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp have settled the feud… if you can even call it that.

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp revealed in a recent interview that he’s spoken to musical artist Doja Cat and they’ve buried the hatchet over the TikTok drama.

“I’m super unserious on social media and pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings,” he recently told Variety. “So, as I should, I apologized and she was totally OK with it, and was like, ‘I’m sorry how I reacted.'”

He added: “It was all good. I love her. I’m like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you’re literally my role model. It’s all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it’s on the internet, but like, in reality, it’s like a two-minute thing.”

Noah’s right. Despite being a two-minute thing, the moment was extended by Twitter gossip and buzz. The viral drama began earlier this month when Doja Cat, who’s openly bisexual, reached out to Noah Schnapp, who plays a queer character, to ask about his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn. The 26-year-old old singer asked the 17-year-old actor to help connect her to his 29-year-old castmate. Though, Schnapp and Quinn notably never had a scene together in the Netflix show’s latest season.

“Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?” Doja wrote.

Despite Doja Cat already posting a thirst tweet about Quinn, she was not too happy to see that Schnapp then shared their private chat with the world through a now-deleted TikTok post.

While Twitter users primarily had fun with the screenshot of the conversation, some questioned whether the teenager should have shared the private moment. Doja Cat then addressed the viral video. While she initially gave grace to the actor due to his age, she also called Schnapp a “weasel” and a “snake” for doing it.

“To be fair this is like a kid, I don’t know how old he is but he’s not even over like 21,” Doja said. “When you’re that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s—, you say dumb s—, you f— up relationships with people, you make mistakes like you’re supposed to so you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f— ups so I don’t f— up again.”

She then added, “But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake s—… that’s like weasel s—.”

it's so funny how y'all try to villainize and attack black women for being reasonably upset and uncomfortable and try to paint them aggressive. noah schnapp had no right sharing doja cat's dms without permission for a TikTok without consulting her pic.twitter.com/sMr8C2OXg4 — aubrey 〄 🧪🧣💌🧩 (@aubreyamala) July 8, 2022

This led to social media users condemning Doja Cat for her reaction to the post. And Doja Cat then reacted to the backlash.

y’all are so cringe and lame and nobody wants to hang w u that’s why y’all be on here unironically writing replies to shit that makes you mad. — im better than you (@DojaCat) July 8, 2022

In the end, however, it looks like the two have talked privately again and apologized to each other. So, we can all move on to the next viral TikTok or Twitter topic. Or, we could talk about the bromance between Joseph Quinn and fellow Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower… or maybe that’s a topic for another post.

a fan: i’ll never be satisfied with my life until i lick jamie campbell bower

joseph quinn:pic.twitter.com/2FrcCW0j5G — —; cole | jomie era (@666LoserAsFuq) July 22, 2022

Source: Variety,