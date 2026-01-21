Getting to Know Nuno Gallego, Netflix’s Missed Opportunity

Nuno Gallego fans, don’t panic—Olympo may be gone, but Nuno Gallego is very much still here, still hot, and still firmly planted on our collective radar. Netflix may have canceled the series, but canceling our interest in this Spanish heartthrob? Absolutely not.

If anything, Olympo only confirmed what many of us already suspected: Nuno Gallego is far more than just a pretty face with perfect triceps (though yes, we are extremely grateful for those too).

More Than a Body: Gallego’s Standout Olympo Performance

In Olympo, Gallego plays Cristian Delallave, a character navigating ambition, pressure, masculinity, and identity in a hyper-competitive athletic world. It’s a role that requires both physical intensity and emotional restraint—and Gallego delivers both with surprising depth.

Cristian isn’t loud. He isn’t flashy. Instead, Nuno grounds the show’s more chaotic moments with quiet tension and raw vulnerability. You can feel the internal struggle behind his eyes, which is no small feat in a series built around bodies in motion and egos in collision.

Yes, he’s beautiful—but what really sticks is how believable he is. That’s acting.

On-Screen Queer, Off-Screen Straight—and Still Respected

Despite portraying LGBTQ+ characters and intimate moments on screen, Nuno has not publicly identified as gay. Off-screen, he’s straight and has been romantically linked to actress Clara Galle, his Olympo co-star.

And honestly? That’s not a problem—it’s a reminder that acting is a craft. Nuno’s performances don’t rely on stereotypes or performative “queerness.” Instead, he brings authenticity, sensitivity, and respect to the roles he plays, which is exactly why they resonate.

Sometimes the hottest performances come from actors who understand emotional truth—even when it doesn’t mirror their personal lives.

From Aspiring Biologist to Certified Screen Crush

Fun fact: Nuno Gallego didn’t always dream of being an actor. Born on September 6, 2001 (yes, he’s 24—breathe), Gallego originally wanted to be a biologist. But at age 11, he made a pivot that would eventually lead him straight into our watchlists—and our hearts.

Acting clearly runs in the family. He’s the nephew of Spanish actress Miryam Gallego, and he trained seriously at both the Municipal School of Dramatic Art of Madrid and the Royal Higher School of Dramatic Art. This isn’t accidental fame—this is studied, intentional talent.

A Career That Keeps Building (And Building)

Before Olympo, Gallego already had a solid résumé. In 2022, he appeared in UPA Next, the continuation of Un paso adelante, playing Darío, a dancer-in-training navigating ambition and self-expression.

Source: @nuno.gallego | Instagram

Then came Élite. In 2024, the actor joined the final season as Héctor Krawietz, adding yet another complicated, magnetic character to his growing list of roles. Later that same year, Netflix announced his casting in Olympo, sealing his status as one of Spain’s most watchable rising stars.

Currently, he also holds a recurring role in Animal, a Spanish internet comedy series—proving he can do drama, intensity, and humor without breaking a sweat.

Instagram: Where Gallego Keeps Us Fed

And let’s be honest—we’d be lying if we didn’t mention Instagram. Nuno knows exactly what he’s doing on social media. Whether it’s a gym mirror moment, a behind-the-scenes snap, or a casually devastating selfie, he consistently delivers content that makes you pause, zoom, and reconsider your life choices.

Source: @nuno.gallego | Instagram

Whenever we miss Élite.



Whenever we mourn Olympo.



Whenever Netflix lets us down.

We simply head to Gallego’s socials—and suddenly, all is right again.

The Final Word: Canceled Show, Uncancellable Star

Olympo may be canceled, but Nuno is not going anywhere. With talent, training, presence, and a screen magnetism that can’t be taught, he’s firmly positioned as one of Spain’s most exciting young actors—and yes, one of its most admired.

Netflix’s loss is absolutely our gain.

Because when it comes to Gallego?



We’re watching.



We’re rewatching.



And we’re very much staying tuned.