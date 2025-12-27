Where Are the ‘Elité’ Boys Now?

When Elité finally closed the gates of Las Encinas, fans everywhere were left asking the same question: what happens to our favorite boys now? The Netflix phenomenon didn’t just redefine teen drama—it launched an entire generation of global heartthrobs, queer icons, and men who still dominate timelines years after graduation.

While the show may be over, the cast remains very much booked, busy, and extremely easy on the eyes. From Spanish dramas to Hollywood thrillers, here’s what some of Elité’s most beloved alumni are up to now—and why the Elité glow-up is still very real.

Nuno Gallego: Late Entry, Strong Impression

Nuno Gallego joins Elité during its final season, but his presence as Héctor Krawietz leaves a lasting impression. Though his time at Las Encinas is brief, it introduces him as a fresh face with serious potential.

Since Elité, Nuno stars in the Spanish Netflix series Olympo, a high-intensity sports drama set at an elite athletic training center. Although the show is now cancelled, Olympo allows Nuno to showcase a more physical, emotionally charged performance and positions him as one of Netflix Spain’s emerging talents.

Born on September 6, 2001, in Orense, Spain, Nuno originally dreamed of becoming a biologist before committing fully to acting. He trained at Madrid’s Escuela Municipal de Arte Dramático and later at the Real Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático, where he studied fencing, acrobatics, and dance. Acting began early—at just 11 years old—deeply influenced by his family, including his actress aunt and godfather.

Reflecting on his early years, Nuno has shared that theater had become a form of therapy for him—a place where he feels grounded, connected, and understood. That sense of purpose continues to shape his work today.

André Lamoglia: Global Heartthrob, Fully Activated

For many fans, André Lamoglia is Iván Carvalho. His portrayal of the emotionally chaotic, undeniably charming character makes him one of the most talked-about figures in Elite’s later seasons.

André continues to play Iván in Blood & Water, expanding the character’s story beyond Spain and into South Africa. At the same time, he steps into a major leading role as the star of Netflix’s Brazilian drama Os Donos do Jogo (The Owners of the Game)—a move that firmly establishes him as an international leading man.

With his effortless charisma, sharp emotional instincts, and very visible physical appeal, Lamoglia’s post-Elité career feels intentional and expansive. He’s no longer just the breakout star—he’s building something lasting.

Manu Ríos: Hollywood, But Make It Stylish

Manu Ríos wastes absolutely no time after Elite. He officially enters his Hollywood era with Day Drinker, Lionsgate’s upcoming action thriller directed by Marc Webb. The film pairs him with Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, and Madelyn Cline—an impressive leap that signals just how far Manu’s star has risen.

Even more exciting for longtime fans, the film reunites Manu with Elite co-star Aron Piper, reviving a dynamic that once fueled one of the show’s most talked-about love triangles alongside Omar Ayuso’s character.

Outside of Hollywood, Manu remains deeply rooted in Spanish projects. He currently stars in Netflix’s Breathless and leads Mi Querida Señorita, a modern reimagining of the 1972 classic directed by Fernando González Molina. The message is clear: Manu Ríos is thriving on every front.

Aron Piper: Unbothered, Online, and Still Iconic

Aron Piper became a household name as Ander Muñoz, one of Elité’s most emotionally complex characters. Over four seasons, Ander navigated sexuality, infidelity, illness, and identity—all before leaving Las Encinas to explore the world beyond its walls.

Since then, Aron balanced acting with music and an unapologetically playful social media presence. He continues to appear in new projects while regularly reminding fans why he remains a favorite. His recent shirtless posts spark predictable chaos online, proving that his ability to command attention hasn’t faded one bit.

Aron knows exactly what he’s doing—and fans are more than happy to follow.

Omar Ayuso: Growth, Healing, and Purpose

Omar Ayuso was just 20 years old when Elité premiered and catapulted him into international fame. As Omar Shanaa, he became one of the longest-running LGBTQ+ characters on the show and a central part of its inclusive legacy.

Behind the scenes, fame proves difficult. Omar later speaks openly about struggling with depression and feeling overwhelmed by sudden visibility. Leaving Elité feels, in his words, like stepping away from a toxic relationship. When he returns for the final seasons, the experience is different—the set becomes a place of safety, allowing him to reconnect with acting gradually and on his own terms.

Today, Omar looks ahead. He stars in Disney+’s Yo, Adicto, a series about addiction based on Javier Giner’s book. The project reflects his commitment to meaningful storytelling and signals a new chapter rooted in intention and honesty.

Once Elite, Always Elite

The final bell may have rung at Las Encinas, but the impact of Elité continues to ripple outward. These men are evolving, expanding their careers, and staying firmly in the cultural conversation.

Graduated? Yes.



Forgotten? Never.