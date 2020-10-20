Nyle DiMarco Takes Us On a Sweaty, Shirtless Jog Through The Desert: Watch

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past couple of years you should know that Nyle DiMarco has become one of the hottest men in Hollywood.

The 31-year-old gave us a reason to swoon all over again when he posted an Instagram collage of his time in Moab, Utah, which he partially spent breaking a sweat during a very intense couple of days that included a mixture of him cycling and running.

Kudos to him for achieving this as I would do about one percent of what he accomplished before asking for a water and lunch break.

The shirtless part of his collage (swipe to the third slide) shows him bouncing up and down as he makes his way through the desert. And yes, he looked damn good doing it with his scruffy face and glistening chest hair on full display.

“In just two days I cycled for a total of 97 miles and 7,000 elevation gain,” he wrote about the experience. “Over 100 miles if you want to include running. 10/10 would do it again and my future dumbass self shall be more prepared with snacks and water.”

Utah is a state that celebs have enjoyed going to over the past couple of months. One in particular that caught our eye was the equally yummy Gus Kenworthy who posed in little to nothing during his time in the city of Kanub last month.

Meanwhile Nyle has been receiving glowing reviews for his series Deaf U which recently premiered on top streaming service Netflix. The America’s Next Top Model winner, who executive produces the series, takes people inside the lives of several students who attend Gallaudet University, a private college catering to the deaf and hard of hearing.