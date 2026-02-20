Olympic Love: Hilary Knight and Brittany Bowe’s Stunning Proposal

Move over, figure skaters—there’s a new Olympic duo making hearts race, and it’s not just because of their athleticism. U.S. Olympic hockey star Hilary Knight and speed skater Brittany Bowe have given us a glimpse into their love story, and it’s too cute to handle. If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram lately, you might’ve caught the heartwarming video of their engagement, which already has fans buzzing.

The scene: the Olympic Village, the backdrop of countless dreams and now, a love story. Knight gets down on one knee, presenting a red ring box to Bowe. The moment was pure magic. Bowe’s hands shot up to her face in shock, but it didn’t take long before she leapt into Knight’s arms, showing off the stunning ring as if to say, “Yeah, this is happening!” With excitement radiating from every frame, the couple captioned the video: “Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever.” Cue the collective “awww.”

From Beijing Olympics to Forever

It’s a fitting sentiment because, if you didn’t know, their relationship started four years ago during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Between skating and hockey, sparks flew, but not just in the air. Fast forward to today, and this powerhouse duo has racked up six Olympic medals together across a combined nine Games. Talk about a couple goals!

Reflecting on Their First Date

And while they may have crossed the finish line in their Olympic careers—this could be their last Games as competitors—what they’ve built goes far beyond gold, silver, or bronze.

Bowe, speaking with People magazine, reflected on their first date during the pandemic-delayed 2022 Winter Games. “It was a very unique way to meet someone, but it was also kind of cool because we felt like we were in this bubble,” she said. No distractions, just two athletes getting to know each other in a world where every moment felt heightened. A shared experience, a mask, and some deep conversations set the stage for something timeless.

A Powerful Legacy

In a larger context, these two aren’t the only ones shaking up the Winter Games. This year’s Winter Games feature 49 out LGBTQ+ athletes from 14 countries, and they’ve already racked up a respectable haul—four golds, two bronzes. In fact, queer Olympians have placed 6th on the medal leaderboard. And among them are eight from the United States—making Knight and Bowe’s engagement all the more special. Their union isn’t just one of love, but also one of pride for the LGBTQ+ community in the sports world.

The Best Is Yet to Come

From masks to medals, Knight and Bowe’s journey reminds us that love can flourish even in the most unexpected of places. Whether it’s a rink, a village, or the stage of the Olympics, the possibilities are endless. And for these two, it seems the best is yet to come.