RIP ‘Olympo’: Cancelled After One Season, Rewatched Forever

Netflix Cancels Olympo, but the Gays Will Never Let It Die

Bad news first: Netflix has officially cancelled Olympo after just one season. The Spanish-language sports drama, which premiered in June 2025 and ran for eight episodes, will not be returning. Yes, this is the same Olympo that cracked Netflix’s Top 10, went viral multiple times, and singlehandedly boosted global interest in elite sports academies, locker rooms, and emotionally complicated rugby players.

Advertisement

The cancellation, confirmed by TVLine, comes hot on the heels of Netflix also pulling the plug on Boots, another fan favorite. If this feels like a pattern—international, buzzy, youth-leaning shows getting the axe just as people get attached—that’s because it is. Netflix, once again, said “thanks for the streams” and left the fandom sobbing in a group chat.

Still, if Olympo is gone, it is absolutely not forgotten.

Welcome to Pirineos: Where Ambition Is High and Shirts Are Optional

Set at the stunning Pirineos High Performance Center, Olympo followed elite young athletes training at the absolute edge of human capability. These were not casual gym-goers. These were Olympic hopefuls juggling ambition, rivalry, sponsorship deals, and the crushing pressure to be perfect—preferably on camera.

Advertisement

At the heart of the story was Amaia (Clara Galle), captain of the synchronized swimming team and resident control freak in the best way. When athletes around her suddenly start performing a little too well, Amaia does what any type-A queen would do: she investigates. Her storyline hinted at performance-enhancing drug use and exposed the darker side of competitive sports, where medals matter more than morals.

Important? Yes. Intense? Absolutely. But let’s be honest—Olympo also knew exactly why many of us pressed play.

Roque Pérez: Rugby, Representation, and Relentless Hotness

Advertisement

Enter Roque Pérez, played by Agustín Della Corte, the openly gay captain of the rugby team and arguably Olympo’s biggest breakout star. Roque is talented, disciplined, and painfully aware that the world would rather talk about who he dates than how well he plays.

His arc explored visibility, masculinity, and the exhausting pressure of being “the out one” in a hyper-competitive, hyper-masculine space. Roque doesn’t want to be a symbol—he wants to win. Unfortunately for him (and fortunately for us), the show understands that identity and ambition are never that simple.

Advertisement

Also, yes, the camera loved him. Deeply. Passionately. Almost spiritually.

Episode Five: The Moment That Made Netflix Nervous

Let’s talk about episode five. You know the one.

Advertisement

After Roque suffers a brutal injury on the rugby field, his future with the team—and his sense of self—spiral. Enter Sebas Senghor (Juan Perales), his teammate, emotional support system, and walking bundle of unresolved feelings.

Memory of the first time Roque touched his hand is still etched in Sebas’ core. The sheer panic he felt in the locker room, that contact grounded him. There, as fear is growing, his fingers instinctively reaching for Roque. He is okay he is safe he can go for it 🥹 #olympo pic.twitter.com/wKWl27TucK — Sab✨💚 (@SabbiBou) July 20, 2025

Advertisement

What starts as comfort quickly turns into one of Olympo’s most talked-about scenes—intimate, charged, and absolutely not something you casually watch with family around. The scene didn’t just trend because it was hot (though, yes). It worked because it felt earned. Power dynamics shifted. Guards dropped. Tension that had been simmering all season finally boiled over.

Social media exploded. Group chats lit up. Rewatch buttons suffered.

Sweat, Showers, and Why Olympo Knew Its Audience

Beyond its plot and performances, Olympo understood a crucial truth: sports dramas are inherently physical, and pretending otherwise would be a lie. Training sequences, locker-room tension, post-practice exhaustion—everything was filmed with an awareness of bodies under pressure.

While their shower scene felt a physical pull, this one feels so emotional. Roque’s at his most vulnerable. His sigh, as if there was a tear rolling down his cheek feeling Sebas kiss him so carefully, so tenderly.. Like he’s giving his all to mend his body and his heart😭 #olympo pic.twitter.com/0V6kg0lhWW — Sab✨💚 (@SabbiBou) July 18, 2025

Advertisement

The now-iconic shower and locker-room scenes became instant viral moments, not because they were gratuitous, but because they leaned confidently into intimacy, vulnerability, and desire. Olympo didn’t flinch. It trusted its audience. And the audience said thank you—repeatedly.

Agustín Della Corte, in particular, emerged as a full-blown internet fixation. Between his performance and his screen presence, he cemented Roque Pérez as a character (and crush) people won’t forget anytime soon.

Advertisement

RELATED: Thirst Warning: Olympo’s Agustín Della Corte Is Soaked and Shirtless

Cancelled, But Still Streaming in Our Hearts

Despite solid viewership and a passionate fanbase, Olympo joins the ever-growing graveyard of Netflix shows cancelled after one season. Its fate reinforces what fans already know: hitting the Top 10 doesn’t mean safety anymore, especially for international series daring enough to be queer, sexy, and sincere.

But Olympo leaves behind something real. It gave us queer athletes with actual storylines. It gave us tension, sweat, longing, and moments that will live forever in GIF form. It gave us episode five.

Advertisement

Netflix may have cancelled Olympo, but the gays? We’re keeping the receipts.

Olympo, you will be missed—dramatically, loudly, and on repeat.

REFERENCE: TVLine