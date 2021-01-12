Smoking Hot Soccer Star Omar Alderete’s Package Pic is Leaked 

Nearly two weeks into the new year and we finally get our first major full-frontal pic! Rejoice people, or at least the ones who need a little perk to start their Tuesday off with.

Omar Alderete, a deliciousy yummy soccer star who hails from Paraguay, is not only talented in the sports world but also in the pants department as dude is PACKING.

Not sure how this NSFW photo was leaked (see here) but we are giving the thumbs up for it being out there at the moment.

Another popular soccer star, Club Guarini’s Raul Bobadilla, stripped nearly naked after he made a game-winning goal in a quarter final match in late December. His manhood was partially exposed on live television which he later apologized for.

Dr. Raúl Prono, Tribunal Disciplinario de la APF: "Abrimos un sumario en contra de Raúl Bobadilla, ya notificamos al jugador" #PeligroDeGol por @ABCTVpy pic.twitter.com/pCxXgvj2Xc — Bruno Pont (@BrunoPont) December 29, 2020

2020 was a fantastic year to see men drop trou. So many actors, from Normal People‘s Paul Mescal to Watchmen‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen, showed it all off on camera which in turn helped their star power rise.

Here’s hoping we get more of these memorable moments in 2021. Fingers crossed.