Omar Apollo Gets Cheeky and Butt-Ready for ‘Queer’

Grammy-nominated singer Omar Apollo makes a striking film debut in Queer, sharing a short but unforgettable moment with Daniel Craig’s character. In fact, prior to the film’s theatrical release, Omar’s scenes with Craig went viral all over social media, but were quickly taken down. So if the prep work for their intimate scenes were released online, that would go viral too, right? Well, yes, because fans have left the thirstiest comments on the talented singer-turned-actor’s Instagram post!

Despite the potential for nerves, Craig’s open and relaxed attitude during their intimate scene helped put Apollo at ease, making the experience much smoother than he expected. Both Craig and Apollo have candidly opened up about being terrified of filming their intimate scenes, so it’s good to see that, behind-the-scenes, production may have been comfortable enough for Omar to be bearing his behind to his make-up artist.

On his Instagram page, Omar shared moments he took on the set of Queer, including a very cheeky pic of his butt being made-up quite possibly by a make-up artist. This was most likely necessary considering the up close and personal shot of his body in one of the film’s most buzzed-about scenes where Omar shares an intimate moment with Daniel Craig and where their quick fling leaves Craig’s character feeling empty despite the passionate sex.

Avid fans of the Grammy-nominated singer left cheeky and thirsty comments on Apollo’s post:

“YESSSSSSS YESS WE WON WE WOM WE WON YESSSSS”

“Damn we got Omar cheeks before GTA 6”

“i can bark if you need me to”

“LMAOO this was someone’s first impression of u”

“This movie will probs destroy me emotionally, and turn me on simultaneously???! Confusing.”

“Seeing this for research purposes.”

Queer is scheduled to be released nationwide on December 13, so be sure to watch out for Omar along with Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey. The film is directed by Challengers and Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.