Luca Guadagnino has made his mark in the queer community as the director of films like Challengers, Queer, and Call Me by Your Name, to name a few. He has frequently collaborated with two-time Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on music for his films, with scores for Challengers and Bones and All. However, this time Guadagnino has added a pivotal voice to the film’s music: singer-turned-actor Omar Apollo, who just made his film debut in Queer.

Grammy-nominated singer Omar Apollo makes an impactful film debut, sharing a brief yet memorable rendezvous with Daniel Craig’s character. Although the scene could have been nerve-wracking for Apollo, Craig’s candid approach to their intimate scene put the newcomer at ease, making the experience far more comfortable than he had anticipated.

Craig confessed to feeling terrified whenever the cameras were on, a sentiment that deeply resonated with Apollo. He valued Craig’s openness, emphasizing the significance of embracing emotions in such moments. Starkey added that fear can be a powerful driver of creativity, opening you up to fresh and unique experiences.

It would be remiss if Luca Guadagnino didn’t tap Omar to participate in the film’s music, and thankfully, Omar was able to collaborate with Luca’s favorite music artists Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the song ‘Te Maldigo‘ (translation: “I curse you“). The song is a soulful and wistful song that takes Omar to the City of Mexico where he sings:

“Do you remember when you said that everything I needed was within me? Yet, I never heard an “I love you.” I always believed you would make me happy, but how could that be true when you don’t love me? I spent an eternity far away from you, and without you, my heart doesn’t even beat. This emptiness consumes me, and I pray for it to leave, but in this cruel world where your love is absent, what else can I do but curse you? I would have given you everything, but now there’s nothing left of me. I curse you.”

In the music video, Omar is seen looking despondent while a group of dancers are dancing to the song lyrically. You can feel the sadness of the song radiating through the screen while Omar sings beautifully in front of a mic. If his singing is any indication, Omar’s acting debut will be something truly worth looking forward to.

The film hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles on November 27 and everywhere else on December 13. Check out the Luca Guadagnino’s latest film trailer down below: