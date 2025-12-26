‘One Piece’ S2: Zoro’s Biceps, Luffy’s Abs—That’s All We Need!

Netflix just delivered an early Christmas treat with the One Piece Season 2 trailer, and honey, it’s got us feeling things we didn’t even know we were ready for. The new season, Into the Grand Line, promises more wild adventures as Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew sail toward the legendary—and spicy—Grand Line. And while the treasure they’re after is legendary, the treasure we’re after? Luffy and Zoro. Thank you, Netflix.

RELATED: Get to Know ‘One Piece’ Live Action’s Mackenyu As Zoro

Advertisement

The trailer gives us a sneak peek at the perils, treasures, and eye candy that are about to unfold in the next season, but let’s be real here: while we’re excited about the action and danger, we’re mainly here for two things—Monkey D. Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy) and that Zoro (played by Mackenyu Arata), who’s making the Grand Line feel like a personal runway.

Advertisement

Luffy and Zoro? More Like Luffy and Zaddy.

Okay, we know One Piece is about pirates, treasure hunts, and mythical creatures, but let’s not pretend we aren’t ALL watching for the boys. Luffy’s infectious energy and charm are impossible to ignore (we see you, Iñaki), but can we talk about Mackenyu as Zoro for a hot second? He’s got the kind of brooding intensity that makes us want to sail right into the Grand Line… and maybe never return. With a body that screams “ready for battle” and eyes that scream “ready to make us weak,” Zoro’s got us questioning whether we should be more focused on the treasure… or him.

Advertisement

Seriously, we’d be the first to walk the plank if it meant getting a little closer to Zoro’s chiseled abs and intense stares. Let’s be honest, who wouldn’t?

Forget the Treasure—We’re All About That Pirate Chemistry

Advertisement

Sure, One Piece is about Monkey D. Luffy’s dream to become King of the Pirates, but let’s be real: it’s also about the electric chemistry between him and Zoro. The trailer gave us some seriously intense moments between the two, and if you’re not already shipping them, are you even watching? Luffy’s carefree energy balances perfectly with Zoro’s smoldering attitude—it’s like a slow burn that’s about to explode. And we are so here for it.

But wait, there’s more! The rest of the Straw Hat Pirates are along for the ride too, and there’s no denying that the whole crew is as hot as they are adventurous. From the fiery Nami (Emily Rudd) to the ever-stoic Sanji (Taz Skylar), we’re about to see a lot of sizzling chemistry across the seas. But we’re definitely giving top billing to Luffy and Zoro. Let’s face it, we’d risk a devil fruit to see these two in action.

Advertisement

Are We Here for the Plot? Sure, But Mainly the Boys.

The world of One Piece is undoubtedly packed with adventure, myth, and peril—but if we’re being honest, it’s the pirate babes who have our full attention. We’re all for the epic treasure hunts and dangerous foes, but can we talk about the treasure we found in Zoro’s arms? With the Grand Line as the backdrop, we’re hoping to see a lot more of that action. And yes, Luffy, we love your chaotic energy, but we really love how you and Zoro click—and we’re not just talking about your swords.

So mark your calendars, folks, because One Piece returns on March 10. We’re here for the action, the drama, and let’s face it, a whole lot of heartthrob pirates. Get ready for a season that’s about to make you question whether you’re here for the treasure… or just here for the pirates. Either way, this season is going to be a banger.