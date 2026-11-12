Did Orville Peck and Carl Nassib Just Spark Dating Rumors?

A country singer in a fringe mask, a retired NFL player, lingering eye contact, and a post-performance hug. Honestly, if Orville Peck and Carl Nassib wanted to give fans something to obsess over, they couldn’t have planned a more effective little spectacle.

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The two recently shared the stage during Peck’s Philadelphia performance, and a video of them singing together has been making the rounds. But it wasn’t exactly the vocals that had viewers hitting replay. The two appeared to exchange some rather affectionate looks throughout the performance before embracing afterward.

Naturally, fans started wondering whether this was more than just a friendly musical moment. Could we be witnessing a soft launch?

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The Raiders Hookup That Started the Speculation

The speculation didn’t come entirely out of nowhere. Back in September, Peck gave fans a particularly juicy detail about his personal life while discussing his song “Ring the Bell” from his album Mule.

In the track, the singer casually drops the line:

“I love the Lakers, the Mets and the Longhorns, made out with a guy on the [Las Vegas] Raiders.”

It was enough to send fans into detective mode, especially considering that Peck revealed to Variety that the encounter was real and that the unnamed athlete had given him permission to include it in the song.

“I’m going to preface this by saying that I did receive permission to sing that lyric from the subject in question and he was very thrilled,” Peck explained.

He also made it clear that he wasn’t interested in outing someone who wasn’t comfortable with the attention.

“I would never have done it if it were somebody who was hiding or fearful of it coming out.”

When asked whether the mystery player was Carl Nassib, Peck refused to confirm or deny the speculation. Nassib, after all, previously played for the Las Vegas Raiders and made history in 2021 when he became the first active NFL player to publicly come out as gay.

That connection was enough to keep the rumors alive, even without a confirmation.

Orville Peck and Carl Nassib Give Fans More Clues

Fast-forward to their Philadelphia appearance, and suddenly that old Raiders lyric has found a fresh audience.

Seeing Peck and Nassib together is one thing. Watching them sing while seemingly exchanging affectionate glances before ending the performance with a hug? That’s another matter entirely when fans already suspect there’s a story behind their connection.

Of course, a duet and a hug aren’t exactly a relationship announcement. We aren’t about to start picking wedding venues based on a few seconds of footage. But the timing certainly makes the clip more interesting than your average surprise guest appearance.

Peck has remained deliberately mysterious about his past hookup, and neither he nor Nassib has publicly confirmed that they’re dating.

Still, if this is just two friends enjoying a musical moment, they’re certainly giving the speculation department plenty of overtime.

And if it is a soft launch, well, the fringe mask might be hiding Peck’s face, but it’s doing absolutely nothing to stop fans from looking for clues.