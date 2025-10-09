Orville Peck Just Wraps Up ‘Street Fighter’ Filming

When Orville Peck – the masked cowboy crooner who’s made a name for himself with his hauntingly beautiful blend of country and glam – wrapped his first onscreen role as Vega in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, he did so in his signature low-key yet thoughtful style. On a Saturday, as the final day of shooting came to a close in Australia, Peck shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the whirlwind that was his two-month adventure on the set. The Instagram post, as much a tribute to the experience as a farewell, encapsulated the sweat, the laughs, and the undeniable bond forged with his co-stars.

RELATED: Orville Peck Turns Up the Heat in Street Fighter Set

Advertisement

“My two months in Australia making the @streetfightermovie have come to an end. This experience brought me so many unforgettable memories, challenges and above all, a cast & crew that I love to death,” Peck wrote, with that classic mix of heartfelt sincerity and laid-back cool that his fans know all too well. He continued: “The amount of hard work, commitment, laughter and tears that went into this film will probably only ever fully be known to us – but I can’t wait for the world to see the magic and integrity we set out to create on set every day. Time for this spotted horse to get back to my music and hanging with my dog but until October 2026 – mama, that’s a hadouken.” 🌹

The message had that same poetic flare that has made him a figure to admire in both the country and queer music scenes – he’s not just a performer, he’s a storyteller. And while his next move is back to his roots (read: music and dog cuddles), we can’t help but wonder if his turn as Vega is just the beginning of a larger Hollywood takeover. Or at least, an interesting detour from the music world to something a little… more chaotic.

Advertisement

RELATED: Street Fighter Just Got Gayer: Orville Peck Joins the Battle in Fringe

From Cabaret to Street Fighter—The Unexpected Duality

It wasn’t so long ago that Peck was gracing Broadway stages in Cabaret, where he portrayed the Emcee in the iconic revival. Fans, critics, and newcomers alike were captivated by his ability to balance the show’s dramatic intensity with his own cool, detached charm. But now, we’re seeing him in a whole new light – this time as the razor-sharp, flamboyant Vega in the Street Fighter live-action adaptation. And let’s just say, it’s not your typical casting choice.

Advertisement

“Vega” isn’t exactly the first role you’d associate with a country singer wearing a fringed mask and a bouquet of roses. Yet, Peck’s deep dive into the world of martial arts and international intrigue seems almost too perfect a fit. The Street Fighter series, launched in 1987, revolves around intense one-on-one battles between some of the fiercest fighters around the globe, with characters as varied and colorful as a pride parade on steroids. Whether or not Peck’s portrayal of the Spanish assassin will lean into his natural intensity or add a layer of vulnerability, one thing is certain: it will be iconic. After all, when you’ve got the mask, the razor-sharp charisma, and an artistic spirit that thrives on contrasts, playing Vega isn’t all that strange. It’s just another way for Orville to show off his versatility.

Peck’s presence in this diverse, action-packed ensemble (which includes names like Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, and even 50 Cent) is a sign of the changing tides in Hollywood. What was once a world dominated by superhero stars and straight-laced action figures is slowly opening up to queer icons who can break both boundaries and expectations. For Peck, who has always used his music and persona to defy genre and stereotype, this feels like just another opportunity to keep shattering that proverbial glass ceiling.

The Magic of Street Fighter

If you’re wondering whether the movie is more than just a series of punchlines and high-flying kicks, you’re not alone. But when you look at the talent behind Street Fighter, there’s more than meets the eye. Written by Dalan Musson and helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, the film promises to be a lot more than just a nostalgia-driven cash grab. It’s a reimagining, a fresh take on the game that’s sold over 55 million units worldwide. The cast is a veritable who’s who of action stars, comedians, and athletes. From Roman Reigns to Eric André, the diversity both on screen and behind the scenes is a testament to how far the entertainment world has come.

Advertisement

Peck’s comments about the emotional toll of the film speak volumes about the nature of the work: “The amount of hard work, commitment, laughter and tears that went into this film will probably only ever fully be known to us.” The promise of magic on screen, of integrity built day by day, is one of the most exciting things to hear from a cast member, especially when they’re also an artist as deeply invested in authenticity as Orville Peck.

A Moment to Pause

But before the world dives into the Street Fighter universe in 2026, Peck is going back to what he knows best – music. This doesn’t just mean the return of his mesmerizing sound (think slow twangs, aching melodies, and lyrics that cut through you like a blade), but also a chance for fans to reconnect with the artist they’ve supported through every twist and turn. Whether or not he’s playing a masked fighter or crooning on stage, Orville Peck is someone who never stops evolving. And, if anything, his involvement in Street Fighter will only make his music more captivating. After all, the world of queer artistry and mainstream cinema has one thing in common: it thrives on surprise.

So, until we get our hands on that “Hadouken” in 2026, we’ll keep dancing to his tunes and waiting for that next unexpected role. Because, if there’s one thing Orville Peck has mastered, it’s how to keep us on our toes—mask on, roses in hand, and a wink that says, “You didn’t see this coming, did you?”