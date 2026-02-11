Orville Peck Cuts Ties with Agency Amid CEO’s Alleged Epstein-Link

Orville Peck, the masked country singer and actor beloved by LGBTQ audiences for blending queerness with classic Americana, has officially parted ways with his longtime talent agency. The move comes amid renewed scrutiny surrounding Wasserman, the agency led by CEO Casey Wasserman, following revelations connected to the Epstein files.

Peck shared the decision directly with fans via his Instagram account, issuing a written statement that made clear both his stance and his empathy for those affected by the situation.

“In light of the recent findings regarding Casey Wasserman, I have made the decision to no longer be represented by the Wasserman talent agency.”

“My heartfelt thanks goes out to my personal team, some of whom I have respected, trusted and worked with for close to a decade. I leave with a huge amount of compassion for the rest of the agents and staff of the agency, who are being left with a situation that impacts all of our work and livelihoods.”

The statement struck a measured tone—firm in action, but mindful of the broader ripple effects within the industry.

Support From Fans and the LGBTQ Community

Peck’s decision was met with an outpouring of support in the comments section of his post. Fans and peers praised both his talent and his integrity, offering messages that acknowledged the difficulty of the moment while applauding his values.

Among the comments were:

“And I’ve been saying that you were great in Cabaret. Wishing you many more moments of success”

“Sending you and the rest of the team good vibes on this difficult situation”

“You’re a GOOD MAN OP. The right call”

For many LGBTQ fans, Peck’s response resonated deeply. His career has long been rooted in authenticity and trust with his audience, and stepping away from a powerful agency reinforced the idea that representation and ethics matter—especially for queer artists who have historically faced systemic barriers.

Chappell Roan Also Leaves the Agency

Peck is not alone. Rising pop star Chappell Roan also announced her departure from Wasserman, sharing a statement on her Instagram story that echoed similar concerns about accountability and leadership.

“As of today [February 10], I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman. I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.”

“I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists and I refuse to passively stand by. Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity. This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust.”

Roan’s statement underscored a growing sentiment among artists: that silence is no longer an option when ethical lines are crossed.

The Wasserman Agency’s roster also includes major music acts such as SZA, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and Kendrick Lamar. Beyond the entertainment industry, Wasserman’s role as the chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games has drawn additional scrutiny. In light of the recent disclosures, calls have grown for him to step aside from the position, reflecting the wider implications of the controversy beyond talent representation.

What Sparked the Controversy

The situation stems from documents released by the U.S. Justice Department that revealed email correspondence between Casey Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell. In the emails, Maxwell suggested giving Wasserman a massage. Wasserman later addressed the revelations with The New York Times, stating:

“I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light.”

In addition, the CEO also stated that he “never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” according to The New York Times.

Maxwell was arrested in 2020 in connection with her association with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. She was subsequently prosecuted on six felony sex trafficking charges, convicted on five counts, and ultimately handed a 20-year prison sentence.

A Moment of Accountability

For LGBTQ audiences in particular, the decisions by Orville Peck and Chappell Roan feel significant. Queer artists have often had to navigate industries where power dynamics leave little room for dissent. Choosing to walk away from major representation—especially in a highly competitive industry—signals a shift toward prioritizing values over convenience.

While Peck and Roan may be among the first high-profile artists to sever ties with the agency following these revelations, they may not be the last. Their actions suggest a broader reckoning underway, one where artists are increasingly willing to use their platforms to demand accountability and alignment with their moral values.

As this situation continues to unfold, Peck’s statement remains clear: integrity matters, and compassion for those affected can coexist with decisive action.