Oscar Winner Thinks Men Have Become “Wildly Feminized” And “Cowardly”

I’m beginning to believe that Sean Penn loves being the center of controversy. The Academy Award winner is receiving backlash for recent remarks he made about men of today – stating that he thinks they’ve become “wildly feminized” and that their “cowardly genes” have lead them to trading pants for skirts instead. Penn won as Oscar for his portrayal of GAY politician and activist Harvey Milk, in the 2008 film Milk.

Penn shared his opinion in a recent interview with The Independent, while discussing his film Flag Day.

“I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized … I don’t think that to be fair to women, we should become them”. He added that he attributed it all to “cowardly genes”. “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminized,” Penn said. “I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt”. -Sean Penn on Men in American Culture, The Independent

Amongst the many people calling Penn out for his ignorant remarks is Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness. Van Ness took to his twitter to condemn Penn – who referred to his remarks as “ignorant, transphobic and devoid of intelligence”.

First of all Im non binary. Second, @SeanPenn your remarks are ignorant, transphobic, and devoid of intelligence. My cowardly genes have more strength, resolve, and beauty than you could understand. Sean is suffering from toxic masculinity & needs to watch Getting Curious. pic.twitter.com/IFGXvim8kw — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) February 2, 2022

The Daily Mail originally tweeted a post about Penn’s comments, featuring an image of Van Ness in a skirt. Other celebrities liked Emmy award winning actress Thandie Newton slammed Penn as well, calling him a “jibbering fool”.

.⁦@SeanPenn⁩ 🤣🤣🤣 Dude what are you SAY-ING?? Like for REAL? You’re a jibbering FOOL. MF you used to be sexy but now you’re just tragic 😤 Men for Becoming 'Feminized' – Variety https://t.co/MXKD474ihJ — Thandiwe Newton (@ThandiweNewton) January 30, 2022

I mean, would earth still “go round” if there wasn’t an abundance of toxic masculinity present? How’s that working out for you Penn, being twice divorced and all. I guess you weren’t man enough for fellow Oscar winner Charlize Theron, when she decided to break up with you.

What do you think of Sean Penn’s remarks?

This piece contains opinions that may not reflect the opinions of other writers and Instinct magazine.

Source: Advocate