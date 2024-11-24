Trace Lehnhoff is an interior designer from the midwest who currently lives in sunny Los Angeles with an accumulated following of over 200K followers on Instagram and OnlyFans. He’s proud to say that he is one of the top 0.05% creators on the pay-per-view and subscription website, where it shows a nice little picture of him, presumably, in an exciting position.

Advertisement

RELATED: Antoni Porowski’s Hot & Thirsty Ex-Beau Trace Lehnhoff Launches OnlyFans

Antoni Porowski‘s ex-beau launched his OnlyFans in September of 2023 where he was welcomed by thirsty, waiting fans on the subscription platform, which is on sale right now for 50% off until December if you want to go check that out (*wink*). At the time of his OnlyFans account launch, Lehnhoff made his announcement with a simple, but effective, caption:

“I launched my OnlyFans today. Come say hi, I’ll keep it fun there 🫦 Link in bio.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interestingly enough, his OnlyFans bio reads:

“Get to know me a little better. Sexuality as an aesthetic. Born in the midwest and live in LA. I’m 6′-2”. In the top 0.05% of all creators. I’m in love, very hung, and already excited to connect with you here ;)”

Advertisement

AUTHOR’S NOTE: Don’t forget to check out his X account…after you read this article 😉 You really don’t want to miss out on what “very hung” looks like.

RELATED: Out Hottie Trace Lehnhoff Is VERY NAKED and Bootyliciously THIRSTY

The 36-year-old was born on December 31, 1987 and is best known for his time as an interior designer on seasons 3, 4, and 5 of Bravo’s ‘Flipping Out’ where he worked under designer and reality TV personality Jeff Lewis. Trace also sells furniture on his website tracelehnhoff.com, which are admittedly quite pricey, but hey–that’s your wallet; buy whatever makes you happy.

Advertisement

RELATED: Is Trace Trying To Get With Nyle After His Split From Antoni?

A beautiful partner in life and love makes anyone glow from within, and this is exactly what Trace has in life. After splitting from a year-long dating relationship with Antoni Porowski, whom he met through direct messaging on Instagram, Trace was caught flirting with America’s Next Top Model’s Nyle Di Marco, also via Instagram. Fast forward to 2023, Trace shared a picture of himself and fiancé model Miles McMillan, with the latter wearing an engagement ring. Trace talked about the story of how he got down on one knee to ask for Miles’ hand in marriage during a trip to Japan on Miles birthday. What a memorable trip!

Advertisement

“The first night Miles and I met we were at a small house party. Leaving, we exchanged numbers and about his third text to me he was asking when my birthday is. He told me his is June 27th and what I didn’t know then is that June 27th would easily become my favorite day.”

Advertisement

“There’s a glow about you Miles and it beams out of you, it appears in everything you create and exchanges you have.”

Also, apparently, if you’re subscribed to Trace’s OnlyFans, you get to see more of the two. What “more” means exactly, you have to find out for yourself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED: See Ya! Antoni Porowski and His ‘Flipping Out’ Beau Are No More

Based on Trace’s Instagram account, it seems that the interior designer has a fondness for glutes-day, often sharing his bare-back, and round tush, for all of his followers to see. The man gives what the audience wants! But the 6’2″ hunk doesn’t only post pics of himself, he also shares with fans interior design-related photos that show how passionate he is for his chosen career. He also shares projects that he’s currently working on where you can clearly see how amazing he is at his job as an interior designer.

​

Advertisement

Scroll down below and check out Trace’s thirst trap worthy posts and affinity for butt pics while you consider subscribing to his OF account:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement